The Reason Shake Shack's Cheese Sauce Tastes So Good

Restaurant sauces tend to be predictable. The standard fast food special sauce is Thousand Island dressing, and cheese sauces anywhere tend to be just shredded cheddar, milk, and butter. So it's interesting that, to its credit, Shake Shack cooks a decent amount of white wine into the surprisingly decadent cheese sauce that gets drizzled over its crinkle fries.

Advertisement

During spring 2020, when few people were heading out to eat at restaurants, the burger chain posted the full recipe for its cheese sauce in a "cook-along" video hosted by its culinary director, Mark Rosati. From his apartment, Rosati prepared a mixture of American and cheddar cheese with both white wine vinegar and regular white wine (he uses Shake Shack's own white wine since this is a rare fast food chain that serves alcohol). He also tosses in sliced onions, jalapeños, and peppercorns with the wine and cream before eventually straining out the solids and finally adding the cheese. To make the cheese sauce "disco style," Rosati says you can add gravy into the mix.

Our new cooking-along series, Shake Shack at Your Shack, is here! In our first episode, our Culinary Director is teaching you how to make our classic cheese sauce at home. Trust us... you'll want to drizzle this fan favorite on everything! #ShakeShack #AtYourShack pic.twitter.com/yNqmRdXMOI — SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) May 11, 2020

Advertisement