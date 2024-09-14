What Temperature Should You Roast Pumpkin Seeds At?

September is nearly halfway through, which means that all things autumn are starting to weigh heavy on the mind. Starbucks already has its pumpkin spice drinks available. It is only a matter of time before Costco's pumpkin pies make an appearance and home cooks start whipping up all kinds of delectable autumn treats, like Thai-inspired coconut and pumpkin soup.

One classic and simple autumn snack is pumpkin seeds. Although pumpkin spice and the actual flesh of pumpkins usually take center stage, the seeds are just as useful in the kitchen. When roasting pumpkin seeds, 300 degrees Fahrenheit is the sweet spot for perfectly crispy and golden brown seeds.

Next time you are carving up some jack-o'-lanterns, save the seeds instead of tossing them! Roasting them is a lot easier than many would think. All that is required is a tray or pan, an oven, and, of course, the seeds. Plus, the seeds can be seasoned in so many ways to suit anyone's taste.