The Easy Way To Cook Delicious, Crispy Flank Steak In Your Oven

Flank steak is the perfect base for any weeknight meal; it's a hearty, filling dish, and as far as steak goes, it won't break the bank. Plus, it can easily be marinated because it's so thin, meaning you can give it any kind of flavor you want. Flank steak is a little on the chewier side, but it's perfect for slicing and adding to steak tacos or marinating in some chimichurri and serving over greens. To get the right texture, you don't even need to sear it on the stovetop or grill. Instead, all you have to do is broil it in the oven.

Advertisement

Unlike typical oven cooking, broiling only cooks a dish on one side. When you grill, for example, you cook food over an open flame and flip it halfway through. Broiling is essentially the same thing, except the direct heat source is on the top instead of the bottom. The heat source can be electric or gas, depending on your stove hookup, and this will affect the meat's cooking time.