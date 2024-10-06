The Simple Tip That Saves You Money When Buying Produce

Until relatively recently, most fruits and vegetables had specific times of the year when they could be harvested — the rest of the year, you just wouldn't be able to get those items. For the most part, that isn't the case anymore and most produce is available year-round in much of the world, meaning you can get them even when they're not in-season. But this particular modern luxury comes at a cost.

To be able to provide these fruits and vegetables in the grocery store, extra processes are needed on the production end. A lot of produce that is delivered out of season is brought to the store from another country with a different climate. The transportation itself adds to the cost for the manufacturer, and that cost is passed along to you as the consumer, meaning that out-of-season produce ends up being more expensive. It also means that the food has taken longer to get from the field to the shelves of your store and might have been treated to keep it looking fresh. The end result is food that isn't as nice as the in-season equivalent that might come from a local farm.

Alternatively, out-of-season fruits and vegetables might be grown in an artificial environment. This means that while there might be lower transportation costs, there are additional costs in the form of more lighting, environmental controls, and fertilizers. In short, when extensive transportation or an artificial climate is needed, those costs are passed on to your grocery bill and they're also bad for the planet as well.