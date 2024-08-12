What Does Organic Actually Mean In The Food World?

A single word on a label can be the difference between what we spend our food budget on and what we pass over. Unfortunately, food labels are notoriously misunderstood by the public, causing great confusion over things like use-by vs. expiration dates and what "natural flavor" actually means. Of all the terms to know, arguably none carry more weight than "organic." Food manufacturers love to use it as a selling point, often implying that it denotes a healthier choice (not to mention carrying a heftier price tag). In a nutshell, "organic" refers to foods produced without synthetic measures. That means produce grown without synthetic fertilizers or pesticides and livestock raised without hormones or antibiotics (a few exceptions apply, as we'll get into later on). Organic methods also exclude the use of genetically modified organisms (GMOs), bioengineering, and ionizing radiation (which is used to cause desired genetic mutations).

These techniques harken back to pre-industrial farming methods, but they took on new significance in the early 20th century as industrialization reshaped the agricultural industry. The term "organic" was first applied to agriculture in the 1940 book "Look to the Land" by the English author and agriculturalist Lord Northbourne, who laid the early groundwork for modern organic agriculture. In the 1960s, reports emerged revealing that the commonly-used pesticide DDT was carcinogenic. This fomented great public concern about the chemicals used in farming and prompted a wave of legislation over the latter half of the 1900s that would eventually lead to the modern USDA organic certification.