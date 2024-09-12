The Mysterious History Of Vietnamese Pho

Vietnam has given us many amazing culinary creations, including the Vietnamese salted coffee, cà phê sữa đá. However, pho (also spelled phở) is by far the nation's most popular dish. This iconic soup is made with meat, usually beef, with rice noodles and herbs, all served in a bone broth flavored with star anise, ginger, black cardamom, coriander, and clove. While it might be Vietnam's national dish, its origins are elusive and, more likely than not, lost to history. Nevertheless, pho enthusiasts and food historians haven't stopped speculating about how this world-famous dish originated.

From what historians can tell, pho most likely originated from the province of Nam Dinh in the Red River Delta during the late 19th to early 20th century, when the country was under French control. Thanks to the French demand for beef, the meat became readily available, and it was added to bánh đa cua, while the surplus of beef bones found its way into stockpots for broths.

It's unclear what exactly transformed into pho, but some theorize it could have been a Vietnamese spin on the French pot-au-feu, a one-pot beef and vegetable stew, or a take on niurou fen, a Chinese beef and noodle soup. Another contender is xáo trâu, a Vietnamese dish made from water buffalo meat, broth, and rice vermicelli. While we can't know for sure, all of these dishes likely had some influence over the eventual creation of pho.

