The Best Pad Thai Hinges On This Special Pantry Ingredient

Picture Thai cuisine, and a few dishes likely come to mind: mango sticky rice, perhaps a Thai basil beef recipe, and almost certainly a portion of pad Thai. A takeout favorite in the U.S., this dish was actually only created and popularized by the Thai government in the 1940s. The creation is a fusion of cuisines, employing a Chinese stir-frying technique. Yet the mix of components is quintessential Thai: rice noodles accompanied by tofu, dried shrimp, peanuts, and vegetables, all dosed in a salty, sweet, slightly spicy and sour sauce.

The resultant flavor is vibrant and complex, with many chefs noting tamarind is the essential component that ties it all together. So, to reproduce the traditional pad Thai flavor, you'll want to buy some of this ingredient. Tamarind brings tangy and slightly sweet notes that'll achieve the perfect balance of sourness in the sauce, all the while melding with other components. You'll have two principal options to purchase tamarind as a condiment; either as a pulp or concentrate. There are pros and cons to each version, but the pulp is often the preferred option for pad Thai, lending the dish the perfect pop of flavor.