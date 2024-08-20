11 Thai Restaurants To Try In Los Angeles

It sure seems like people worldwide love Thai food and there are almost 7,000 Thai restaurants in the United States alone. Los Angeles County has the largest Thai population among all major U.S. cities, so it comes as no surprise there are many great Thai eateries to discover there. When a section of the East Hollywood neighborhood became the world's first official Thai Town in 1999, the area grew popular for its epic Thai restaurants. But the influence has also spread to other locations.

With so many options, it can be hard to decide where to eat. I have been blogging and writing about the Los Angeles food scene since 2007 and have visited most of the Thai restaurants in and around the city. To help narrow down the choices, here are 11 Thai restaurants in LA that I believe are worth visiting. Of course, these aren't the only Thai restaurants to discover, so I encourage you to explore, learn Thai celebrity chef Jet Tila's top red flag for a second-rate Thai restaurant, and uncover favorites of your own.