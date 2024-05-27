The Complete Guide To Cooking With Ginger At Home

Ginger is a wonderful ingredient, full of health benefits and spicy, fragrant aromas. It lends itself to main dishes, snacks, pickling, desserts, and drinks — it's difficult to think of a more versatile spice on Earth. Used in ancient times from China to Europe, where a pound of it was at one point in the Middle Ages worth the price of a sheep, its role in human history goes back 5,000 years or more.

Advertisement

As if its delicious flavor isn't enough, ginger also helps food last longer due to its antimicrobial properties. It has been used in traditional cultures for thousands of years to manage the symptoms of a raft of different ailments, increase digestion, and calm the mind.

However, while many people enjoy this spice in cookies, kombucha, and curry from a store or restaurant, they don't know much about using this ingredient at home. If you, like many, occasionally throw some powdered ginger into a cookie recipe, then it's time to upgrade your understanding of how to choose it and use it. This complete guide will do just that, from general tips for cooking with ginger and novel ginger-rich recipes to guidance on how to properly prepare it. Get ready to be a ginger expert.

Advertisement