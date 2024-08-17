Ditch The Mayo, Dress Your Coleslaw In Honey Mustard

The best part about this substitution is that there's plenty of room to play around with exactly what you'd like to add to your honey mustard. Store-bought options run the gamut, from gently hot and mostly sweet to peppery hot honey varieties.

The base ingredients for homemade honey mustard are either lemon juice or apple cider vinegar, a pinch of chile powder, and, of course, honey. The type of mustard you choose is up to you: yellow, Dijon, and brown mustards will all lend different levels of heat and complexity (the latter two are hot, while yellow mustard is primarily piquant rather than fiery), so the nuances of your dressing are totally up to you. Similarly, you can experiment with your honey choice, from floral cultivars to richer buckwheat. Of course, many honey mustard recipes include mayonnaise. Luckily, you can easily substitute yogurt or sour cream instead.

Watch how your vegetables — like cabbage, carrots, and even fennel — come to life when you generously cover them in a dressing made from the zingy condiment. You can enjoy your upgraded coleslaw on its own, or pair it with casual bites like Philly cheesesteak-style sliders and loaded ground beef gyros to make it a more complete meal. Go wild and consider putting the salad on the inside of the wrap or buns for some extra fun. Nothing could be sweeter than using honey mustard to dress your coleslaw.

