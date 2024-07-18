Why You Need Tin Foil For The Most Flavorful Grilled Corn On The Cob

Grilled corn on the cob ranks high on the list of quick and easy meals that are super delicious. Not to mention how well it plays the role of side dish for almost any entrée. It's hard to imagine any way to improve it, but there is one. Wrapping the corn ears in tin foil before cooking is the trick to making the most flavorful grilled corn on the cob.

The foil casing acts like a steamer, which traps moisture. This keeps the tiny kernels succulent, leaving you with no worries about dried-out corn and no need to take extra time and effort to pre-soak your corn. And since the moisture is from the corn's own natural juices, unlike a water bath, the flavor ends up being more concentrated. But the deliciousness doesn't end there. Wrapping the corn also allows you to stash butter, spices, and herbs inside the foil. This will infuse the corn as it cooks, so with every bite you take, the kernels burst in your mouth with your favorite flavors.

Plus, if you're planning to host a crowd for dinner, wrapping the corn is a simple aluminum foil hack that makes prep work easier. Simply pre-wrap the corn, and all that is left to do on D-day is fire up the grill and cook. This is a great tip if you're going camping or to a different location for a cookout. The convenience of arriving onsite with pre-wrapped corn ready for grilling cannot be overstated.

