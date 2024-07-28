The Mayo Swap You Need For Delicious Vegan Coleslaw

Stuck on what side you should serve along with your grilled burgers and swordfish in the cookout planned for this weekend? You won't ever go wrong with some coleslaw. Despite being simply shredded cabbage and carrots, you can find it wherever a grill is burning and people are merrymaking — picnics, barbecues, potlucks, you name it. The cool and crunchy texture of the shredded veggies plus the rich and tangy dressing makes it a natural fit alongside savory grilled dishes.

Coleslaw is traditionally dressed with mayonnaise. As great as it is, if you or anyone at your party is following a vegan diet (mayo has raw eggs), that can be a problem. No need to cross it out and think of another side. You can still make everyone happy by swapping the mayo with an alternative that can be just as tasty, while being dairy-free, gluten-free, and vegan: tahini.

If you have a fondness for hummus, then odds are good that you've heard of tahini, one of its key ingredients, before. Made from ground sesame seeds, tahini can be used as a salad dressing or a dip, not unlike mayo. Your guests might be surprised at first by the earthy taste of tahini instead of the usual citrusy mayo, but we bet they'll love this new take on a classic.

