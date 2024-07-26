Air Fryer 'Sun-Dried' Tomatoes Will Bring The Taste Of Italy To Your Kitchen

Sun-dried tomatoes may be small – they're about 90% or so lighter than the fresh form – but boy do they hit above their weight flavor-wise. Their famously concentrated and sweetly tangy profile is the result of having had the bulk of their moisture removed, something that was traditionally done by laying the fruits out on rooftops to bake under the intense heat of the southern Italian sun (hence their name). The drying process gives the fruit a chewy, almost leather-like texture, which, together with their punchy flavor, has made sun-dried tomatoes a beloved ingredient throughout the Mediterranean and beyond. (They're one of Gordon Ramsay's secret weapons for delicious tomato soup.) Because the rooftop method can take days to deliver results, people often make them in an oven or a dehydrator. However, there's an even quicker way to whip up this staple flavor-boosting ingredient: the air fryer.

Advertisement

If you thought the convection-powered device couldn't possibly be any more helpful, you'll no doubt appreciate how its circulating heat can be used to approximate the taste of tomatoes dried in the Mediterranean sun. Best of all, it only takes slightly north of an hour to turn your chosen fruit into little preserved masterpieces ready to enhance a wide range of dishes.