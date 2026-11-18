Japan's relationship with pizza goes back much further than the recent interest in Tokyo-style pies. As Tsubasa Tamaki told us, "Pizza has really come in four waves in Japan." The first wave was when Italian and American expats introduced pizza to Japan after World War II. The dish gradually gained a following among post-war generations, and by the 1990s, several chains were operating across the country.

Tamaki told us the second wave began when a pizzaiolo named Susumu Kakinuma opened Savoy in Tokyo in 1995. Kakinuma had previously spent a year eating his way through Naples, and he wanted to bring Neapolitan-style pizza to Japan, but with his own twists. He began experimenting with different dough recipes and cooking techniques. The concept took off, and it wasn't long before Kakinuma was training apprentices at Savoy and his other pizzeria, Seirinkan. One of those apprentices was Tamaki.

Tamaki studied under Kakinuma for about five years, and then left to open Strada in 2011. He started offering pies with a variety of toppings beyond traditional Italian ingredients, ushering in the third wave of pizza in Japan. The fourth wave came in 2018 when CBS News interviewed Tamaki, and he referred to his creations as Tokyo-style pizzas. "And that's when [the name] really started to stick," he said.