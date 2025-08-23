We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For most home cooks, burning food is the one thing that must be avoided at all costs. No one wants the bitter taste of smoke and burnt patches when they are served their meal — or do they? It might seem counterintuitive, but certain foods actually benefit from being slightly overcooked, and a few slightly charred edges here and there create a flavor and texture contrast that gives it an edge over the blonder version.

From blackened blisters on an Italian pizza straight from the oven to the caramelized sugar layer that coats toasted marshmallows, there are a few foods for which a touch of char is a big flavor advantage. The key of course is treading the fine line between a desirable crispiness and totally overcooking it. When sugars caramelize, they can burn quickly, so keeping a close eye on your cooking is crucial.

Whether you are looking for inspiration for what to throw on the barbecue or just love the burnt crispy bits on mac and cheese, we've got you covered with some great new ideas. Let's take a look at 10 foods that actually taste better slightly burnt.