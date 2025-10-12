How To Spot An Authentic 'Orange' Slice At Any NYC Pizza Shop

Pizza has countless forms. Simply asking for authentic pizza doesn't narrow down the options to a single type of pie. In fact, you need to be rather far from Italy if you're craving certain types of pizza. Perhaps the most iconic style of pizza outside of the country where pizza originated is the New York-style slice. Authentic NYC pizza is a large slice served hot on a disposable plate, crisp yet tender enough to fold with one hand and wolfed down tip-first (preferably whilst standing or walking). It is delicious, functional, and goes by many names. Depending on where in NYC you are, you have to ask the pizza shop for a "regular," a "classic," or a "cheese" to get the iconic sauce-and-mozzarella-topped slice. Now, there might be another name to call it by: an "orange" slice.

Though it sounds bizarre, and the name hasn't caught on as widely as the others, calling it orange is visually fitting because that's the color a well-made NYC slice should appear. The sauce and melted cheese, mixed with the grease rendered from the cheese as the pizza bakes, give the top an unmistakable orange hue. While you may get a few stares if you walk into a pizza joint and ask for an orange slice, it's worth using this more as a visual guide to get a good slice. There's no dearth of good pizza in the Big Apple, and you can also check out the best NYC pizza according to the late, great Anthony Bourdain.