Do Any Beer Breweries Have A Michelin Star?

For a restaurant, earning a Michelin star is a huge deal, raising its prestige and bringing in more customers. This is especially true when it can't be neatly categorized — it stands out even more compared to the typical fine-dining establishments that have received the coveted award. For instance, there have been two fast food restaurants to earn a Michelin star. Both were food stands in Singapore — Liao Fan Hong Kong Soya Sauce Chicken Rice & Noodle and Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle. The former lost its star in 2021 after rebranding. Similarly, there have been only two breweries — or more specifically, the restaurants attached to the breweries — that have thus far been honored by the French tire company's prestigious Guide.

Both were in Chicago, but only one is still around. The first brewpub in the world to earn a Michelin star was Band of Bohemia, an establishment in Chicago's Ravenswood neighborhood that received its one star in 2016. It closed in July 2020 amid issues related to the pandemic and allegations the management failed to deal with a former chef's alleged misconduct. Then, in 2021, Michelin gave Moody Tongue, a brewery with two attached eateries located in Chicago's South Loop neighborhood, two stars, making it the only current Michelin starred brewery in the world.