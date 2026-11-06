19 Vegetables With More Fiber Than Cauliflower

Cauliflower has earned its spot on plenty of healthy eating menus. It's a super-versatile vegetable you can use in a variety of ways, from roasted side dishes to creamy soups. It can even be used as a rice substitute or in casseroles. It provides some fiber, which is important for digestive health, and helps you feel full longer. It also helps lower cholesterol and improves blood sugar levels.

Per the USDA, cauliflower has 1.9 grams of fiber per 100 grams. That's a little bit of fiber. If you're looking for more, there are plenty of vegetables worth adding to your diet with significantly more fiber than cauliflower. Think beyond your usual leafy greens and steamed broccoli (although those have good amounts of fiber, too). I'm talking about colorful picks and root veggies.

People in general don't get enough fiber in their diets — only 10 to 15 grams a day on average, when it should be about 20 to 40 grams a day, depending on a few factors (via Harvard Health Publishing). That's totally doable if you eat these high-fiber vegetables. Think of it as getting about 10 grams of fiber per meal if you eat three meals a day. You can swap cauliflower for another higher-fiber food, toss an extra serving in a recipe, or add more veggies to a grain bowl. Every little sneak in of these veggies can help you get the fiber you need.