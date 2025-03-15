Get Your Leafy Greens In With Snackable Air Fried Kale Chips

Craving something crunchy but trying to make healthier choices? Get your dose of greens with a satisfying crunch with air-fried kale chips without the unnecessary grease from conventional, store-bought snacks. Thanks to the handy air fryer, which uses hot circulating air to deliver optimum crispy results, you can transform ordinary kale into irresistible, nutrient-packed munchies in just minutes, making them an ideal option for busy days when you need a quick snack. Much to our bodies' benefit, kale retains its nutrients when converted into chip form, as opposed to standard potato chips.

Kale varieties are abundant, but some make for better candidates for chips. Lacinato (dinosaur) kale is often considered the superior choice. Its flat, sturdy leaves have less moisture content than curly kale, resulting in chips that crisp more evenly without burning at the edges. Still, curly kale is a pretty good option, with its frilly texture that creates nooks and crannies that hold on to any added seasonings. Flavor possibilities are virtually endless as well. Before frying, it's popular to toss your kale with olive oil, lemon juice, and parmesan or nutritional yeast for an additional dose of essential vitamins and that coveted cheesy flavor (with or without the dairy). Spice enthusiasts can experiment with everything bagel seasoning, smoked paprika, garlic powder, or a pinch of cayenne for heat. Infuse the aromas of Indian spices with a garam masala seasoning, or add a Mexican flare with chili powder, cumin, and a squeeze of lime. Zaatar and sumac impart the delectable flavors of the Middle East, while furikake seasoning renders Japanese inspiration to your kale chips. Whether you're looking for a unique, healthy afternoon snack, a nutritious topper for soups, or a creative side for sandwiches, these addictive kale chips will have you getting your greens without even trying.