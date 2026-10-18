The Canned Vegetable That Belongs In Pasta Sauce For A Filling, Flavorful Fiber Boost

If your usual tomato sauce, whether jarred or homemade, is starting to feel a little flat, there's an easy canned vegetable that can kick it up a notch: Artichoke hearts. They're not just for a spinach and artichoke dip dinner. Their slightly nutty and earthy flavor and tender texture make them a perfect pairing for your pasta sauce. It adds a little flavor without overwhelming the tomatoes and Italian seasoning. Plus, you'll make your bowl of pasta more satisfying as artichokes are a good source of fiber, with 1 cup providing 10 grams.

Fresh artichokes need to be cooked and trimmed before you can use them, which can take up a lot of time. Canned artichoke hearts are much easier and more convenient, as they are already cooked and trimmed. Drain, chop, and add to your pasta sauce. You also don't have to chop them if you don't want to. Just dump them in with your sauce. You could also blend the artichoke hearts before adding them to your pasta sauce if you don't want the chunks.

However you prepare them, they must be drained first. Canned artichoke hearts are often packed in water or a seasoned liquid that will instantly thin out your pasta sauce, making it too watery. For the best flavor, consider grilling canned artichoke hearts before adding them to your pasta sauce. Drain and pat them dry with paper towels, place them on a skewer, and grill them up for a nice, roasted flavor addition.