The Canned Vegetable That Belongs In Pasta Sauce For A Filling, Flavorful Fiber Boost
If your usual tomato sauce, whether jarred or homemade, is starting to feel a little flat, there's an easy canned vegetable that can kick it up a notch: Artichoke hearts. They're not just for a spinach and artichoke dip dinner. Their slightly nutty and earthy flavor and tender texture make them a perfect pairing for your pasta sauce. It adds a little flavor without overwhelming the tomatoes and Italian seasoning. Plus, you'll make your bowl of pasta more satisfying as artichokes are a good source of fiber, with 1 cup providing 10 grams.
Fresh artichokes need to be cooked and trimmed before you can use them, which can take up a lot of time. Canned artichoke hearts are much easier and more convenient, as they are already cooked and trimmed. Drain, chop, and add to your pasta sauce. You also don't have to chop them if you don't want to. Just dump them in with your sauce. You could also blend the artichoke hearts before adding them to your pasta sauce if you don't want the chunks.
However you prepare them, they must be drained first. Canned artichoke hearts are often packed in water or a seasoned liquid that will instantly thin out your pasta sauce, making it too watery. For the best flavor, consider grilling canned artichoke hearts before adding them to your pasta sauce. Drain and pat them dry with paper towels, place them on a skewer, and grill them up for a nice, roasted flavor addition.
How to use artichoke hearts in your pasta sauce
Use about a ½ to 1 cup of drained, chopped artichoke hearts per 24 ounces of pasta sauce. The unseasoned canned version in water works best for this because you can drain them without adding other unnecessary seasonings to your pasta sauce. Marinated varieties or jarred versions with oil and seasonings may not work well because they will throw off the seasonings and flavors in your pasta sauce.
Don't add the artichokes too early, either, as they are already cooked. They only need to be warmed up with the sauce. Simmering them too long in the sauce can make them mushy, a texture you don't want in your pasta sauce, or anything else, for that matter. Stir them into your sauce toward the end of cooking and give them just enough time to warm through and get along with the other flavors.
Also, don't think you need to limit canned artichoke to only marinara pasta sauces. Try this pasta sauce hack with Alfredo sauce, pesto sauce, creamy tomato sauce, and even sauces made with roasted vegetables. Using artichoke hearts is a versatile way to step up your pasta sauce's flavor and fiber content. Their mild, tangy flavor also pairs well with garlic, lemon, olives, parmesan, and red pepper flakes for some spice. Grab that can of artichoke hearts and try it with your pasta sauce for dinner tonight.