You Don't Have To Throw Out Those Vegetable Tops. Cook With Them Instead

If you're buying carrots, beets, radishes, or similar root vegetables, they're often tastier when they come with the tops attached. They're pulled straight from the ground and go right to your table, ready for a salad or an oven roast. Even better? If you're getting to cook with your first crop of veggies from your home garden, complete with those nutritious tops. They can take a little more work to prepare, but they're often more naturally delicious without the bagging and processing that can sap them of their flavor.

When working with fresh veggies at home, there are a few important rules and tips to follow. First, try shaving them for better salad additions. Next, if you plan to cook them, make sure to add oil at just the right time and preheat your sheet pan to get them extra crispy. But, most importantly, don't throw away your vegetable tops. You can save them to add more flavor to your veggie dish or make a whole new course.

Vegetable tops are incredibly flavorful and super versatile. They make a great roasted side dish, a pleasantly bitter and tasty salad topper, or just a simple aromatic garnish. Cooking your vegetable tops or greens is also a great way to reduce food waste. With all of these benefits and applications, you'll be surprised you weren't using them in the first place.