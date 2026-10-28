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If there is one drink that screams cozy vibes in winter, it's mulled wine. Not only is mulled wine incredibly festive and warming, but it's also a drink that symbolizes celebration and togetherness, which is why it is a common thread among many cultures. Versions of mulled wine date back to ancient times, when Romans and Greeks were sipping on warm wine with honey and spices. Nowadays, Germans enjoy the spiced, red wine-based glühwein (or glow wine), and in certain Scandinavian counties, you might find extra-boozy, raisin-infused versions called glögg.

Mulled wine is beloved for its bold, deep, dry yet fruity flavor from the red wine, a bright citrusy note from infused orange, classic warmth from spices like cinnamon and cloves, and a touch of licorice from star anise. I capture all of these classic flavor notes in this stovetop mulled wine recipe, which also offers a convenient and party-friendly way to serve and enjoy the popular beverage. I love to get a pot of this mulled wine going anytime I'm entertaining over the holidays. You can smell the spiced aroma before you even get through the door, and it sets the tone for a night of joy, laughter, and togetherness.