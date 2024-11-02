The Best Wine To Use When Making Mulled Wine

The tradition of serving mulled wine during the holidays goes way back. The Romans and Greeks were boiling wine about 2,000 years ago, but hot and spiced wine became a Christmas staple in England during the 18th century. Charles Dickens even gives it a nod in "A Christmas Carol." If you're making mulled wine at home, you typically add spices like cinnamon or cloves, alongside orange slices and often honey or brandy (you can use port and Seville oranges to recreate the "Smoking Bishop" mulled wine from Dickens' story). Making mulled wine can be tricky, though, since red wine is so broad of an ingredient. What sort of wine should you use?

It's good to buy especially fruity-tasting wines to pair with the fruit you're adding, and this can include a merlot or cherry-accented grenache. Dry and less sweet wines like a malbec are great because they don't have much sugar that could overpower the mulled wine once it's done. A heavier, full-bodied wine like a zinfandel or cabernet sauvignon also works well, although keep in mind that full-bodied means a higher ABV (alcohol by volume) if you're adding brandy. That said, there isn't a hard rule, and you should consider what foods you're pairing with the mulled wine.