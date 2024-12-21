12 Tips You Need To Make Holiday-Ready Mulled Wine

In the thick of wintertime activities, there's nothing like savoring mulled wine to warm the soul. The celebratory punch, otherwise known in Sweden as "glögg" or "gluhwein" in Germany, conjures the season's festive flair through a decadent brew of sweet, licorice-y spices and bright wafts of citrus, commonly joined by garnishes like orange peels and cinnamon sticks.

Many Yuletide revelers might not realize that the elixir they see hawked in boot-shaped mugs at Christmas markets has a lengthy past — we're talking centuries, if not millennia, of innovation. The notion of infusing alcohol with enhancements emerged in early Roman society, according to winegrowers' magazine Les Grappes, as a workaround to guzzling vino that was past its prime (the idea being that syrups and seasonings could revive the liquid into something tolerable).

Today's recipes, thankfully, won't recycle old dregs of Merlot, but rather showcase quality libations and aromatic additions to ring in the season. Still, if the Christmas spirit surges through your veins and tackling this cocktail has eluded you, helpful guidance will be the gift that keeps giving. We spoke to Corey Garner, a winemaker for The Federalist, and sommelier Nancy Kantz at Folino Estate Winery, to answer any questions you might be mulling over this season, and these 12 tips are the fruits of their labor. So grab a mug, and let's get holiday-ready!