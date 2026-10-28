I'm A Frequent Aldi Shopper, But You'll Never Find These 8 Items In My Cart

Aldi has been one of my go-to shopping destinations for years. Growing up in a household of five, my family frequently shopped at Aldi to take advantage of its affordable prices, especially when it came to hosting holiday gatherings (the cheese selection is perfect for gourmet charcuterie boards). The habit continued once I went to college and opted to cook my meals from my dorm, rather than taking my chances with questionable food from the dining hall. And even now as a food writer living on a budget, an Aldi grocery haul is guaranteed to happen at least twice a month. Fortunately, I'm rarely disappointed by the affordable and unique offerings the store provides.

Of course, that doesn't mean Aldi is above criticism. While I'll seldom leave the store without a block of tofu or a bag of chocolate-covered pretzels, there are a few items that I will always skip, no matter how good the price is. Here are the eight items you'll never find in my cart — and that's not without trying them at least once.