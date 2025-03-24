How To Make Bananas Ripen Faster

Waiting for bananas to ripen seems to take forever when you've got a craving for some homemade banana bread. You need well-ripened bananas for the project, and using the wrong bananas is one of the common mistakes you can make with banana bread. It's easy to get impatient when you want to do some banana baking, but there's an actual science behind why overripe bananas taste better in bread. If all you have on hand are yellow bananas, you may think you have to let them ripen on the counter, meaning you have to wait a few days before baking. You can speed up the process, though, and ripen that bunch of yellow bananas in around 30 minutes if you use the oven.

Oven-ripening bananas is a surprising process on first attempt. You might think you've burned your bananas beyond repair because the peels turn black in the oven. But inside those blackened peels are arguably the best kind of ripe bananas, soft and squishy, the perfect consistency for baking. They're just as sweet as naturally ripened bananas, if not just a bit sweeter, with that trademark hint of caramel that adds extra flavor to your bread.