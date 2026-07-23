12 Blueberry Bagel Brands Ranked Worst To Best

When you want a baked good with a perfect touch of fruitiness, there's one type of bagel that will satisfy that demand for a subtly sweet breakfast. Set aside the savory selections like everything seasoning, pumpernickel, and onion to enjoy one of my personal favorites: the blueberry bagel. Luckily, you don't have to search very far to find one. You can grab a prepackaged bag from the bread aisle in grocery stores, hand-pick a few in bakery departments, or go gourmet with a chain cafe's fresh rendition.

But the challenge from there is figuring out which one you would prefer to buy. Would you rather choose a store-bought option that will save you some money, but isn't the most artisanal? Or would you prefer spending more cash for a better experience, one that isn't so artificial and processed? Before you bring out your spreadable butters (maybe a fruit-flavored butter for double the berry bliss) and cream cheese tubs, here's a list of 12 blueberry bagel brands I tried and ranked from worst to best. The biggest takeaway in this review shouldn't surprise you: The bagel shop chains reigned supreme against all the grocery stores in terms of quality over mass-produced quantity.