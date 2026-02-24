Aldi's Best Picks To Build An Affordable Gourmet-Style Charcuterie Board That Looks Like It Cost $30
When you think about creating a large charcuterie board, the first thing that comes to mind is probably price. Cured meats, quality cheeses, and various add-ons, such as fruits and nuts, that look great sitting next to the meats and cheeses on that palatable piece of wood can all be quite expensive, but you could be overlooking one affordable place to buy everything you need: Aldi.
Aldi is known for having affordable grocery prices, and its cheese and meat section is no exception. With flavored cheeses, such as French onion Havarti starting at less than $4 for a 6-ounce block, you'll almost certainly spend less than you would at any specialty cheese shop. Some items, such as certain meats, crackers, and jams, even come with multiple varieties in one package, making shopping for this crowd-pleasing appetizer much easier than you expected.
Emporium Selection French onion Havarti cheese
This Emporium Selection French onion Havarti cheese costs just $3.85 and should be a conversation starter on your charcuterie board because it's far more interesting than the standard cheddar. It has hints of caramelized onion mixed with the creamy, mild, yet slightly tangy Havarti flavor.
Emporium Selection dill Havarti cheese
It's hard to beat Havarti because its flavor is so unproblematic. The addition of an herb such as dill in this $3.29 Emporium Selection dill Havarti cheese gives a bright flavor contrast to the French onion version. Since Havarti is a semi-soft cheese, it's best to slice it for your board since it doesn't crumble well.
Emporium Selection 3-chili Gouda cheese
To spice things up a bit, add this Emporium Selection three-chili Gouda cheese for $3.85. Gouda has a naturally nutty flavor, but add in those peppers and it brings a heat to your board. Gouda is a semi-firm cheese (and firmer than Havarti), so you can crumble it with a fork to add texture that separates it from the sliced Havarti.
Emporium Selection double crème Brie
Brie is a buttery, earthy, soft cheese that looks as good as it tastes. Aldi's Emporium Selection double crème Brie costs $3.95, yet oozes sophistication. It comes in a small wheel with a rind, so all you have to do is put a knife in it, then people can grab what they want — no need to slice this cheese. It's best served warm or at room temperature, so let it soften for a while before adding it to the board.
Emporium Selection fresh mozzarella pre-sliced log
If you don't think your crowd will love the nutty, creamy Brie, go with a different kind of soft cheese: mozzarella. Aldi's Emporium Selection fresh mozzarella pre-sliced log costs $3.75 and, since it comes pre-sliced, the hard work is done for you. To boost the flavor even more, drizzle a little olive oil, oregano, salt, and pepper on top. For a little extra spice, drizzle some crushed Calabrian chiles on top, too.
Savoritz 6-cracker assortment
Every charcuterie board needs crackers. Rather than search up and down the aisles for various flavors, just grab Aldi's Savoritz six-cracker assortment for $4.19. The six varieties are sesame wheat, seeded multigrain, cracked wheat, rosemary, poppy and pepper water, and seven grain. Some are round, some are octagonal, and some are rectangular; the slightly different shapes add some dimension to the board.
Savoritz everything flatbread crackers
Depending on the charcuterie board's size, consider varying the crackers even more. Alongside the cracker assortment, grab a box of thin, rectangular Savoritz everything flatbread crackers for $2.19. Having different cracker styles on the board adds a more artistic feel, plus that everything bagel seasoning on top should be a hit with guests.
Simms sliced hard salami
It's not a charcuterie board without charcuterie, right? The Simms sliced hard salami is pre-sliced and cracker-sized, so it's perfect for adding to a cheese board. Salami's salty, tangy flavor is a great pairing with creamy cheeses and sweet spreads, and it's available for $5.49.
Priano prosciutto Italiano
In addition to the salami, grab a package of Priano prosciutto Italiano to incorporate into the board. Prosciutto is one of the most classical types of Italian cured meat; it's a savory, salty addition, plus it bunches nicely to add more texture and visual appeal to the board. At $3.55, it's one of the lowest-priced versions you can find.
Burman's stone-ground mustard
The board shouldn't just have cheeses, crackers, and meats (though in a pinch, or on a tight budget, this is fine). Guests also want spreads and enhancements that make the board more flavorful. Burman's stone-ground mustard costs $1.65 and is a great option to pair with a milder cheese — including Havarti — because it has such a strong, spicy bite. Put some mustard in a ramekin with a miniature spoon if you have one, which keeps it contained to one spot on the board.
Specially Selected cheese pairing spread set
Jams and jellies are another must-have on a charcuterie board. With so many rich, salty flavors, these add-ons offer a sweet contrast that pairs perfectly with nutty, earthy cheeses such as Havarti and Brie. Aldi sells the Specially Selected cheese pairing spread set for $7.69 with four different 5.5-ounce flavors: fig and honey, apple and date balsamic, cherry and rosemary, and orange and cloves.
Park Street Deli truffle dip
For the ultimate charcuterie board, don't forget the dips, such as the cold Park Street Deli truffle dip for $3.09. It brings that earthy, elevated truffle flavor to the board. The dip is a good alternative for when people are still hungry, but feel like they've had too much cheese. You can add the container as-is right to the board; just surround it with charcuterie items to hide the plastic. You can also split it into smaller ramekins and put it in two different spots.
Specially Selected blue cheese-stuffed olives
A small dish of stuffed olives never disappoints — and for this board, no martinis are required. Aldi's Specially Selected blue cheese-stuffed olives easily elevate the charcuterie board for just $3.19, and they're perfect to put in a small bowl to add even more dimension to the vision. Just make sure to include some toothpicks so guests aren't picking at them with their hands.
Southern Grove mixed nuts with sea salt
Just about everything on a charcuterie board should be eaten with your hands. That's why mixed nuts are a great charcuterie garnish. Sneak them onto a dish in the corner of the board; they're there for anyone who wants a handful, but they don't need to be the star of the show. Southern Grove mixed nuts with sea salt cost $5.85 for the nearly 15-ounce can and contain peanuts, almonds, cashews, pecans, and Brazil nuts.
Specially Selected Perfect Pairing red and green grapes
Not only do grapes give the board a wine-and-cheese vibe, they also add a pop of color and an element of sweetness to the charcuterie selection. Aldi sells a 3-pound container of Specially Selected Perfect Pairing red and green grapes for $8.79 so you can grab both colors and place them throughout your board.
Southern Grove dried Mediterranean apricots
For another fruity element, place some dried fruit, such as the Southern Grove dried Mediterranean apricots, in a dish with a small fork or spoon so guests can grab them as desired. The apricots cost $4.05, or Aldi sells plenty of different dried fruits, such as cherries, blueberries, and even pineapple, so you can also decide which fruit color visually works best for your board.