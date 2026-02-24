Aldi's Best Picks To Build An Affordable Gourmet-Style Charcuterie Board That Looks Like It Cost $30

When you think about creating a large charcuterie board, the first thing that comes to mind is probably price. Cured meats, quality cheeses, and various add-ons, such as fruits and nuts, that look great sitting next to the meats and cheeses on that palatable piece of wood can all be quite expensive, but you could be overlooking one affordable place to buy everything you need: Aldi.

Aldi is known for having affordable grocery prices, and its cheese and meat section is no exception. With flavored cheeses, such as French onion Havarti starting at less than $4 for a 6-ounce block, you'll almost certainly spend less than you would at any specialty cheese shop. Some items, such as certain meats, crackers, and jams, even come with multiple varieties in one package, making shopping for this crowd-pleasing appetizer much easier than you expected.