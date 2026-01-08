Why Some Aldi Shoppers Say You Should Avoid The Mini Cucumbers

It's tempting to avoid Aldi cucumbers at all costs, but it's hard to tell if Aldi is really the root of the problem. This has only been a claim made by a few customers. One Reddit user even said, "These tiny cucumbers are the worst. No matter where I buy them from, they get slimy and rubbery very quickly." Aldi's mini cukes may have a good amount of backlash online, but they aren't the only store that's been accused of bad produce. Reddit users have also made complaints about Trader Joe's cucumbers, saying they go bad after only a few days.

And not all Aldi shoppers had the same bad experience with their cucumbers. One customer even recommended keeping the mini ones on the counter rather than in the fridge for extended freshness. That might be best if your fridge is set low enough to cause chilling injury in the cukes. But the best way to store them is wrapped loosely in paper towel inside a zip-top bag on a shelf in your fridge. Cucumbers are a difficult vegetable to keep fresh. A cucumber's moisture content makes them prone to sliminess and bacteria growth, so storing them correctly can help them last much longer.

Like most grocery retailers, Aldi's produce is probably as hit-and-miss as its other inventory, and it's unknown exactly where Aldi sources its vegetables. That doesn't mean you're certain to get a bad batch if you buy the cucumbers there, but it may be worth your time to inspect your cukes a little closer next time you shop.