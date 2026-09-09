The Best Spots For Pancakes Across America
For some reason, pancakes always seem to taste better at diners. Maybe it's the hot griddle, the extra butter, or those deliciously crispy edges and soft middles that aren't always so easy to achieve at home. Some restaurants in particular have really dialed down the formula for ultra-fluffy pancakes with made-from-scratch batters and unexpected but delicious upgrades like crumbled cookies, nuts, infused syrups, and rich sauces.
To find the best pancakes across America, we looked for restaurants with a solid reputation for their pancakes from food critics and everyday diners. We pored over reviews and write-ups, checked culinary accolades and awards, and paid attention to what people said about everything from texture to flavor and toppings. These are the spots that kept coming up as places to find truly stellar pancakes.
1. Golden Diner in New York City, New York
When Golden Diner opened in 2019, it created a huge buzz for its thick and fluffy Honey Butter Pancakes and Asian-inspired diner dishes. To this day, people often line up for hours to get what many call the best pancakes in New York City and even the country. The golden cakes come drenched with maple-honey syrup and topped with honey maple butter and lemon zest. For an extra charge, you can also add berry compote.
The secret to Golden Diner's pancakes is fermentation. Buttermilk, flour, and yeast are mixed together, then the batter sits for about an hour to develop flavor and create air pockets that make the pancakes extra pillowy. According to many diners, it's the texture that takes them to the next level. As one diner said in a Facebook video, "The consistency of the pancake is unlike any other pancake I've ever tried. It's so moist and fluffy."
https://www.goldendinerny.com/
(917) 472-7800
123 Madison St, New York, NY 10002
2. Ria's Bluebird in Atlanta, Georgia
Ask locals where to find the best pancakes in Atlanta, and Ria's Bluebird will inevitably make the list. Since 2000, this colorful spot has drawn crowds for its hearty breakfast dishes, and the Buttermilk Pancakes are among its best sellers. You can get them in a short stack with two pancakes or a fat stack with three pancakes, and optional toppings include caramelized bananas, Georgia pecans, and chocolate chips.
Ria's pancake batter isn't too over-the-top: hand-sifted cake flour, buttermilk, vanilla, and butter. The magic happens on a well-seasoned flat-top grill, which gives the pancakes their beautiful golden-brown hue while keeping the insides soft and cakey. Whether you get them with just syrup or add toppings (keep an eye out for seasonal offerings like peaches and macerated strawberries), diners say you won't be disappointed. As one reviewer said on TikTok, "Best pancakes I've had EVER!!"
(404) 521-3737
421 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
3. Ludi's in Seattle, Washington
Family-run spot Ludi's is a much-loved Seattle institution that's famous for its Filipino breakfast dishes. Start your meal with crispy beef lumpia, then move on to one of the silog breakfast plates loaded with longanisa sausages, eggs, and garlic rice. And one dish diners say you absolutely cannot pass up is the bright purple Ube Pancakes, coated in a sticky ube-coconut sauce.
There are a few things to know about Ludi's legendary Ube Pancakes. First, they're only available from Friday to Saturday. Second, the restaurant doesn't take reservations, and the line-ups on weekends can be long. You may have to wait up to an hour to get your hands on those fluffy rice-flour pancakes with a nutty, sweet sauce, but many say they're well worth the wait. As one fan said on Reddit, "The ube pancakes are life-changing."
https://www.ludisrestaurantwa.com/
(206) 239-2728
120 Stewart St, Seattle, WA 98101
4. Pancake Pantry in Nashville, Tennessee
The Pancake Pantry first opened its doors in 1965 and has since become an iconic Nashville breakfast spot. It now has two locations (one downtown and one in Hillsboro Village) where you can get your pancake fix. The staff makes the batter, syrups, and fruit compotes fresh in-house every day, and judging by the lines out the door, the effort pays off. Diners have great things to say about the pancakes, like one reviewer on Facebook who called them "phenomenal" and "Fluffy Stacks of Heaven."
The menu at The Pancake Pantry is pretty substantial, with over 23 flavors of pancakes to choose from. Purists can opt for the tried-and-true Old Fashioned Buttermilk pancakes, while more adventurous eaters can try creations like the Cinnamon Roll Pancakes with cream cheese icing or the Caribbean Pancakes with sliced bananas, pecans, coconut, and a cherry. Every pancake order comes with maple syrup, whipped butter, and cinnamon cream.
Multiple locations
5. Baby Stacks Cafe in Las Vegas, Nevada
Las Vegas may be renowned for its sumptuous breakfast buffets, but if you're craving pancakes, many say nothing beats Baby Stacks. This small chain has locations across the city and in neighboring Henderson, each offering over 25 pancake flavors. Options include fan favorites like Red Velvet, Banana Cream Pie, Bacon, and Cookies & Cream. The stacks come in orders of three or six pancakes.
According to numerous diners, Baby Stacks' pancakes tick all the right boxes for flavor and texture. One reviewer said in a YouTube video, "These are the most moist pancakes I've ever had. So tender ... I dare you to suggest better pancakes than these." And while the pancakes are a must, many say they're also worth pairing with one of the chain's savory dishes, like Lolo Rick's Adobo Fried Rice, featuring shredded chicken and fried rice wrapped in an omelet.
Multiple locations
6. Boots & Kimo's Homestyle Kitchen in Kailua, Hawaii
Boots & Kimo's Homestyle Kitchen is a casual breakfast spot serving island-style diner dishes like the Kalua Pig Benedict and Kalbi Ribs. But most people come for the pancakes topped with the restaurant's legendary macadamia nut sauce. Many have tried to copy it, but most folks agree nothing comes close to the original.
Boots & Kimo's offers a few pancake options, including regular, blueberry, and banana. You can get them plain, but then you'd miss the best part: that crave-worthy sauce. Diners say it's creamy and perfectly sweet without going overboard, and that the chopped macadamia nuts add a nice crunch. The dish consistently blows diners away, like one smitten fan who posted on TikTok, "These macadamia nut pancakes were the greatest thing I've ever tasted in my life."
(808) 263-7929
1020 Keolu Dr, Kailua, HI 96734
7. Bearcat in New Orleans, Louisiana
If you're looking for creative breakfast dishes in New Orleans, Bearcat delivers. There are two locations in the CBD and Uptown, and although the menus are slightly different, one dish that you can expect to find at both locations is the much-lauded Short Stack pancakes. Many say they're the best in the city, and one diner even said on Facebook that they could be the best in the country, describing them as "Fluffy, buttery, ridiculous in the best way possible."
Bearcat's pancakes are pretty versatile. You can get them plain with cultured butter or in flavors like blueberry and chai. They also offer paleo (gluten-free) and vegan options. At the Uptown location, you can also get them with strawberry-blueberry compote syrup and vanilla whipped cream. Keep an eye out for specials, too. Past creations have included Banana Foster Pancakes with candied pecans and Cherry-Chocolate Pancakes with creme de cacao whipped cream.
Multiple locations
8. Café Telegrama in Los Angeles, California
There are plenty of coffee shops in Los Angeles that also serve decent food, and one that consistently gets called out for its divine pancakes is Café Telegrama. Apparently, Chef Evan Algorri spent years tinkering to settle on the final recipe. Each order includes two pancakes with beautiful golden-brown edges, soft ricotta-infused middles, vibrant blueberry compote on top, and a generous dousing of syrup.
Diners love the texture of Café Telegrama's pancakes, with many citing that the edges are perfectly crispy and contrast nicely with the fluffy interior. People also comment on the pancakes' nutty flavor and how the syrup soaks nicely into each cake. The dish has even won over folks who aren't big fans of pancakes, like one reviewer who said on TikTok, "This is really, really special ... Those are paradigm-shifting."
(323) 536-9020
737 N Western Ave Ste A, Los Angeles, CA 90029
9. Polly's Pancake Parlor in Sugar Hill, New Hampshire
Polly's Pancake Parlor is an old-school pancake house that dates back to 1938. Wilfred "Sugar Bill" Dexter and his wife Pauline "Polly" Taylor opened it to showcase the maple products they produced on their farm. Their descendants run it today, and the family still does many things the old-school way, like stone-grinding the flour and making the batter, maple syrup, butter, and sugar from scratch.
Polly's offers plenty of pancake flavors, including plain, gingerbread, blueberry, whole wheat, and oatmeal buttermilk. You can also add blueberries, walnuts, coconut, and chocolate chips. Just be warned: wait times can be long. However, many diners say it's a small price to pay for truly great pancakes. As one reviewer said on TikTok, "These really are something special, and yeah, I would say they are worth the hype."
https://pollyspancakeparlor.com/
(603) 823-5575
672 Sugar Hill Rd, Sugar Hill, NH 03586
10. Cafe Kacao in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
At Cafe Kacao, owner Veronica Zelada draws inspiration from her Guatemalan homeland to create vibrant brunch dishes with Latin American flavors. While the savory dishes like huevos rancheros and chorizo potatoes get plenty of praise, many will tell you what you really want here are the pancakes. They come in a variety of flavors, and they're topped with house-made lechera sauces in gorgeous lattice-like patterns.
Cafe Kacao's Wild Berry Pancakes are much-loved for their enticing combination of creamy lechera sauce, fresh berries, and blackberry bourbon sauce. You can also opt for the Mango Pancakes, Nutella pancakes with bananas, and occasional specials like Pistachio Pancakes. Diners frequently comment on how pretty the pancakes are and say they taste as good as they look. One reviewer commented on Instagram, "Fluffy, rich, and honestly some of the best pancakes in OKC."
(405) 357-9913
3325 N Classen Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73118
11. Jealous Fork in Miami, Florida
Jealous Fork is a popular pancake spot that does things differently than your run-of-the-mill diner or cafe. It started as an artisan pancake food truck in 2018, selling unique pancakes with both sweet and savory toppings. In 2022, it transitioned into a brick-and-mortar restaurant, and now people come from far and wide for super-thick pancakes topped with everything from pulled pork to liquid cheesecake and peanut butter maple syrup.
Sometimes out-of-the-box dishes can be hit or miss, but that doesn't seem to be the case at Jealous Fork. As one diner posted on Facebook, "We put Jealous Fork's pancakes to the ultimate test — and honestly? The hype is REAL." People say the pancakes are super fluffy and just rich enough without being too heavy. The toppings are fresh and work together beautifully, creating a great balance of flavors.
(305) 699-1430
14417 SW 42nd St, Miami, FL 33175
12. Brookline Lunch in Cambridge, Massachusetts
For nearly four decades, Brookline Lunch has been serving Middle Eastern-inspired brunch dishes like the Spicy Sausage Shakshuka and Za'atar Egg Bowl alongside classic American brunch fare like eggs bennies and omelets. But the most popular dish by far is a sweet dish that fuses both cultures. The famous Baklava Pancakes feature three pillowy pancakes studded with walnuts and topped with baklava pieces, pistachio sugar, and rosewater syrup.
If it looks like there's a lot going on with the Baklava Pancakes, there is, but in a good way. Diners say the crunchy walnuts and flaky baklava pieces balance the soft pancakes, and that the pancakes themselves are light and airy. As for the flavors, one reviewer summed it up nicely on Instagram, saying, "Sweet, nutty, and perfectly drizzled so it doesn't feel overwhelming." Just be aware that the spot doesn't take reservations and is cash-only.
https://www.instagram.com/brookline.lunch/
(617) 354-2983
9 Brookline St, Cambridge, MA 02139
13. Maple Sugar and Vermont Spice in Mendon, Vermont
It's hard to think of a more authentic place to tuck into a plate of pancakes than a working sugar house. That's exactly the experience you get at Maple Sugar and Vermont Spice, a unique restaurant where you can watch maple syrup being boiled right from your table, as the evaporator sits in the middle of the restaurant. The pancakes are the main stars of the menu, and according to many diners, they're to-die-for.
Each order of pancakes at Sugar & Spice (as locals call it) comes with four pancakes, and you can take your pick of flavors like blueberry, pumpkin, maple walnut, and the special Sugar & Spice Pancakes with cinnamon and maple sugar baked in. They also come with the restaurant's own pure maple syrup, which is different than typical pancake syrup. And while that golden elixir is definitely a must-try, one diner commented in a YouTube video, "The syrup takes it up a level, but [the pancake] doesn't even need it."
(802) 773-7832
2563 US-4, Mendon, VT 05701
14. Unconventional Diner in Washington. District of Columbia
As the name suggests, Unconventional Diner is all about unique comfort food dishes that go above and beyond your typical greasy spoon fare. The spot in the nation's capital has earned a Michelin Bib Gourmand designation for its creative plates, including a full brunch menu served daily until mid-afternoon. The Buttermilk Pancakes are a fan favorite, served with a generous pour of blueberry lavender sauce and a dollop of cool mascarpone cream.
Based on numerous glowing reviews, Unconventional Diner's pancakes are about as close to perfection as you can get. One diner commented on Reddit, "To me, they're the platonic ideal of a pancake – well-browned on the outside, perfectly cooked and moist on the inside, and tall, with lots of rise to make a thick pancake." Plus, many say the blueberry sauce and creamy mascarpone give the pancakes just the right amount of sweetness.
https://www.unconventionaldiner.com/
(202) 847-0122
1207 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
15. Morning Glory in San Diego, California
Step into Morning Glory in San Diego's Little Italy and you'll find yourself in a sea of pink booths, hanging plants, and Art Deco accents. The spot only serves brunch dishes, and one that's currently going viral on social media feeds is the Souffle Pancakes. The dish features two puffed-up pancakes served with butter, pure maple syrup, and whipped cream. For a little bit extra, you can also add berry compote and fresh fruit.
If you're not familiar with Japanese souffle pancakes, they're basically a mash-up of pancakes and souffles. Egg white meringue gets folded into the pancake batter to give the pancakes their signature height and jiggly texture. At Morning Glory, they take a while to prepare, but many diners say you won't mind the wait. As one reviewer said on Instagram, "The texture is unreal, and the berries pair perfectly. Only two pieces but surprisingly filling!!"
https://morningglorybreakfast.com/
(619) 629-0302
550 W Date St Ste C, San Diego, CA 92101
16. Middle Child Clubhouse In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
If you're craving a really good pancake in Philadelphia, many say Middle Child Clubhouse makes one of the best. It's called The Big Pancake, and it certainly lives up to its name, as it's basically a stack of pancakes rolled into one thick golden cake. It's served with a pat of butter molded into a smiley face, and you can get it with regular maple syrup and maple sugar or a citrusy orange honey syrup and a sprinkling of Maldon salt.
The Big Pancake features some interesting twists, and that's what diners love about it. "I was a little skeptical about that citrusy maple syrup, but it's actually freaking insane," said one reviewer on Facebook. People also comment on how surprisingly light and cloud-like the pancake is. Given how popular it is, don't be surprised to find a line out the door on a busy weekend.
https://middlechildphilly.com/
Multiple locations
Methodology
To uncover the best pancakes in the country, we scoured customer reviews across a wide range of platforms and considered recommendations from food critics and bloggers. Our criteria focused first and foremost on flavor, followed by ingredient quality, generous portion sizes, and value for money. Restaurants earned bonus points for making their batters, sauces, and syrups from scratch. We also looked for consistency and overall dining experiences that left customers eager to return. Based on what diners are saying, these restaurants stand out for serving seriously delicious pancakes. Whether you prefer classic buttermilk stacks or creative variations, these spots deliver memorable breakfasts worth seeking out.