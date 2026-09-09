The Best Spots For Pancakes Across America

For some reason, pancakes always seem to taste better at diners. Maybe it's the hot griddle, the extra butter, or those deliciously crispy edges and soft middles that aren't always so easy to achieve at home. Some restaurants in particular have really dialed down the formula for ultra-fluffy pancakes with made-from-scratch batters and unexpected but delicious upgrades like crumbled cookies, nuts, infused syrups, and rich sauces.

To find the best pancakes across America, we looked for restaurants with a solid reputation for their pancakes from food critics and everyday diners. We pored over reviews and write-ups, checked culinary accolades and awards, and paid attention to what people said about everything from texture to flavor and toppings. These are the spots that kept coming up as places to find truly stellar pancakes.