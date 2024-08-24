The Secret To Cloud-Like Souffle Pancakes

If you've been wondering what those airy, fluffy, tall pancakes you've seen all over social media are, meet the Japanese souffle pancake. If you have yet to stumble upon them, all you need to know is that they are elevated (literally and figuratively) pancakes that look like fluffy clouds. Like traditional pancakes, souffle pancakes come from a batter cooked on a griddle, with a few key differences that ensure they grow spongy and tall. The main secret to cloud-like pancakes is egg whites beaten into a meringue and carefully folded into the batter so the air isn't knocked out, resulting in an ultra-light texture that practically melts in your mouth. Light, airy textures are a hallmark of many popular Japanese foods, like Japanese milk bread or souffle cheesecake.

Advertisement

Some recipes call for the pancake batter to be cooked in molds, which contain the batter and get that signature thickness. However, molds alone will not make it fluffy — the batter must have the right airiness. Other recipes call for a surprising ingredient: Mayonnaise, specifically Japanese mayo like Kewpie. This works because the mayo is primarily made of egg and oil. The vinegar taste and smell will go away during cooking. The result is a subtly rich flavor and an incredibly soft texture, making these pancakes a fun and fluffy twist on the classic breakfast staple.