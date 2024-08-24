The Secret To Cloud-Like Souffle Pancakes
If you've been wondering what those airy, fluffy, tall pancakes you've seen all over social media are, meet the Japanese souffle pancake. If you have yet to stumble upon them, all you need to know is that they are elevated (literally and figuratively) pancakes that look like fluffy clouds. Like traditional pancakes, souffle pancakes come from a batter cooked on a griddle, with a few key differences that ensure they grow spongy and tall. The main secret to cloud-like pancakes is egg whites beaten into a meringue and carefully folded into the batter so the air isn't knocked out, resulting in an ultra-light texture that practically melts in your mouth. Light, airy textures are a hallmark of many popular Japanese foods, like Japanese milk bread or souffle cheesecake.
Some recipes call for the pancake batter to be cooked in molds, which contain the batter and get that signature thickness. However, molds alone will not make it fluffy — the batter must have the right airiness. Other recipes call for a surprising ingredient: Mayonnaise, specifically Japanese mayo like Kewpie. This works because the mayo is primarily made of egg and oil. The vinegar taste and smell will go away during cooking. The result is a subtly rich flavor and an incredibly soft texture, making these pancakes a fun and fluffy twist on the classic breakfast staple.
Tips for souffle pancake success
Egg whites are the secret to fluffy pancakes, no matter which type you're preparing. But perfecting the souffle pancake involves beating the egg whites into a meringue to ensure there's enough air. Without that crucial step, your souffle pancakes won't have that cloud-like consistency. For the ideal meringue, beat the egg whites until they form stiff peaks, but be careful not to overbeat them, as this can cause the meringue to break down and lose its volume.
Using a mold is a surefire way to get the right shape and height for your pancakes by keeping the batter contained. While you can make souffle pancakes without a mold, doing so requires more effort to achieve the same results. If you're going mold-free, layering the batter carefully as it cooks allows you to create pancakes with the desired height.
If your recipe calls for mayonnaise, use Japanese mayo, like Kewpie. Japanese mayonnaise differs from regular mayo primarily in its ingredients — it's made with egg yolks only, as opposed to whole eggs. Finally, remember to cook the pancakes on low heat with a small amount of water, then cover the pan to trap steam. This careful cooking method helps the pancakes maintain their delicate structure and impressive height.