10 Unexpected Upgrades For Delicious Pancakes

We're not talking about aged cheddar or blue cheese here, but some milder, creamier cheeses make for the best pancakes around. If you've treated yourself to a fancy brunch at a restaurant in the last few years, you may have seen ricotta pancakes on the menu. Ricotta is an Italian fresh cheese with a soft crumbly texture. Made from whey, it's less fatty than other soft cheeses and it has a light mild flavor that makes it perfect for sweet dishes. It's often an ingredient in lasagnas and raviolis, but ricotta is an excellent addition to pancake batter too. This lemon ricotta pancake recipe will elevate your next brunch to restaurant quality.

Mascarpone is another soft Italian cheese made from cream that has a texture somewhere between cream cheese (which is denser and tangier) and crème fraîche. Its luscious texture and sweet flavor make it an ideal addition to many sweet and savory dishes alike. You can add mascarpone to pancake batter. Strawberry-Mascarpone Pancakes With Balsamic Syrup could be the delicious breakfast upgrade you've been searching for. Strawberries and balsamic are another surprisingly wonderful tangy-sweet combination, so don't skip that part!

If imported Italian cheeses aren't available to you, you can always swap in the humble cottage cheese for a tasty protein packed pancake. Cottage cheese has a similarly mild flavor that integrates seamlessly into your batter, while adding some extra nutrition and a nice fluffy texture.

