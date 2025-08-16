The 18 Best Coffee Shops In LA
Los Angeles is undoubtedly one of the food capitals of the United States, and maybe even the world. It's one of the things I love most about my hometown. You can fine dine at a Michelin-starred restaurant, a swanky steak house, or a top-rated Mexican joint. But if all you're looking for is a fabulous cup of coffee, then you're also in luck.
You could easily work your way across the city sipping iced lattes and never get bored. I haven't seen a single spot that doesn't offer plant milk alternatives in over a decade in this health-conscious city. And, if you're not into coffee but you still like a good pick-me-up, you'll find no shortage of chai and matcha lattes. LA's plentiful cafe scene has something for everyone. Coffee shops often double as offices for artsy freelancers. I'll make sure to note which spots are laptop-friendly, with outlets aplenty, and where you can plop yourself for hours without getting the stink eye from the barista.
Not everyone is in the mood to stare at their laptop when they go out for coffee, of course. Some want a lovely place to hang out and meet friends, and another big thing LA has going for it is the gorgeous weather. Good weather and spacious geography mean that most coffee shops have year-round patio spaces, and many of them are pet-friendly, too.
1. Stories Books and Cafe
Nestled in the back of this local independent bookstore is a great little cafe. Walk through the aisles of books and order yourself a coffee. Stories Books and Cafe is one of the most affordable coffee shops on my list. It's kept prices low, without sacrificing quality. A matcha latte is just $5 (hot or iced), and that's really saying something these days. You can also order a sandwich or a bagel here. Stories also sells beer, wine, cider, and hard seltzer for those in the mood for something stronger. It stays open until 9 p.m. daily.
Enjoy your coffee while you read inside, head out back onto the patio, or take your coffee to go and mosey on down Sunset Boulevard, exploring the trendy neighborhood of Echo Park full of vintage shops, restaurants, and boutiques. You can even take your java for a stroll around Echo Park Lake and buy yourself some fresh-cut fruit from a local vendor to snack on while you sip.
(213) 413-3733
1716 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
2. Woodcat and Dinosaur
Woodcat has been an Echo Park staple for the past decade. This coffee shop started roasting its own beans in 2020. You can buy a bag to take home — the shop even offers decaf blends and specialty instant craft coffee. That's right, what sounds like an oxymoron is available for purchase on Woodcat's website and is perfect for your next camping trip. Woodcat now wholesales beans to other shops and restaurants, too.
It opens nice and early, serving up coffee from 6 a.m. on weekdays. Perfect for grabbing an espresso if you're up early with little kids or if you happen to be one of those aspirational folk who go for a run before clocking in at work. Next time you're up with the sun, skip the Starbucks and give this neighborhood joint a try. Woodcat proudly proclaims itself POC and woman-owned and operated.
Dinosaur, the sister coffee shop to Woodcat, sits near the bustling intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Fountain Avenue, and is another trendy spot for true coffee aficionados.
(213) 537-0147
1532 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 284-8544
4334 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
3. Muddy Paw
As the name suggests, Muddy Paw is definitely pet-friendly. This East Side classic is practically pet-themed. The pastry case offers treats for humans and dogs alike, and a percentage of proceeds go to local animal shelters and fundraisers. At the Silver Lake location, there are a few sidewalk tables out front, but the back patio is where it's at. A chill place to work, with wifi and outlets galore, the patio opens onto the neighboring Haley Solar boutique, which you can browse while you sip your brew. The coffee shop's second location in Eagle Rock even has a dog park.
On a hot day, the iced beverages are your best bet. Muddy Paw uses cold-brewed espresso and offers a range of tasty house specials. My favorite is the Wag the Tail, which mixes cold brew and coconut water with a dash of cinnamon, agave, and a splash of milk. It's lightly sweet and super refreshing.
There's nothing fussy about Muddy Paw. I find myself returning here often. In a sea of ultra-trendy, overpriced options, it's nice to have a local spot that treats you like a neighbor. And it doesn't hurt that I can get a gluten-free coffee cake.
Multiple locations
4. Cafecito Organico
The flagship location on Hoover Street is home to a large patio seating area. There are sections with outlets, and lots of nooks and crannies to tuck yourself away in and work at Cafecito Organico. This part of the fashionable Silver Lake neighborhood is a little more off the beaten path. You'll still find plenty of local screenwriters honing their latest drafts while they sip espresso, but there are fewer tourists Instagramming their coffees here. The vibe is decidedly unpretentious, with an eclectic mix of furniture and plants that make the patio feel more like your neighbor's well-loved garden and less like a page out of a home decor magazine. It's easy to wile away the hours here without being bothered, and it's also easy to run into friends. I've often come to work, only to find myself catching up with a pal who lives in the area over iced lattes.
Cafecito regularly hosts pop-up kitchens offering tasty tacos, tostadas, and breakfast burritos, and has a small selection of pastries available daily. The second location in Atwater Village also has a window to order from and a handful of patio tables.
Multiple locations
5. Black Elephant (Atwater Village)
Black Elephant is another Atwater Village favorite. This increasingly trendy neighborhood offers many places to eat, drink, and shop along Glendale Boulevard, but Black Elephant is always popular. I should mention there is a second location in Burbank that's also worth checking out. Pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and açai bowls are on offer along with the beverages. The website boasts the mantra, "Support the community, respect nature, and drink good coffee," and that sounds pretty good to me. It's a great option for a snack and coffee if you find yourself nearby.
Multiple locations
6. LAMILL
Admittedly, this is a bit of a scene — LAMILL has even been featured in goop. But if you're on vacation, hoping for a celeb sighting, or simply want to say you visited one of the trendiest coffee shops in LA, then it could be the perfect place to stop. LAMILL has been a Silver Lake Boulevard staple for ages, and, more recently, turned half of its parking lot into a spacious outdoor patio. Locals flock here to work at one of the chic indoor tables (though I can't say you'll have much luck with outlets), or grab coffee on their way to and from the Silver Lake Reservoir.
LAMILL boasts a full menu and a stacked pastry case. There's a mean oat milk matcha, too. Word to the wise, this place ain't cheap, so bear that in mind when lining up out front of the large glass doors. With a second location in Anaheim and a coffee bar inside LAX's international terminal, this local favorite doesn't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. LAMILL is headquartered in Los Angeles, but its award-winning coffee is served at over 300 locations across the country and around the world.
Multiple locations
7. Jurassic Magic
Jurassic Magic has two locations, one in Mid-City and one in MacArthur Park. Jurassic Magic comes highly recommended, and it's more than just a coffee shop, or so they say. "This isn't just coffee," reads the business's website, "it's an entry point to a culture club where conversations brew, ideas collide, and community thrives." This community ethos is part of what people love about Jurassic Magic. Coffee beans are sourced sustainably. The locations host community events, including concerts and markets. The website contains a blog journal replete with local think pieces as well as the digital shop for its coffee roasts, and it can link you to Jurassic Magic's Spotify playlist, too.
Multiple locations
8. Highly Likely
If you check the Instagram page, you'll find it's more of a restaurant with coffee than a coffee shop with food. With a full menu and all-day service, Highly Likely stays open for dinner — but rest assured, you can also stop in for just a latte. I've personally been to the West Adams location, which is typically packed, but I always manage to find a table. People order at the counter here, and there's lots of indoor and outdoor seating. My dear friend regularly heads here to grab food and work. The Highland Park location does have a no laptops after 5 p.m. rule, however.
Brunch is delicious, and there's a bottle shop where you can purchase nice wines. Highly Likely hosts supper clubs and other special events on occasion. There's a new third location in Ojai, CA, so you can stop by on your next road trip.
Multiple locations
9. Dayglow
To call Dayglow a coffee shop would be an understatement. This is where you come when you want a truly unique coffee experience. Sure, Dayglow offers standard espresso drinks (and typically has two different espresso types to choose from at any given time), but there's also a large menu of more inventive options. "We don't push coffee," proclaims the website, "We curate it." And curate they do. With a menu more reminiscent of a cocktail bar than a coffee shop, and baristas who wax poetic about coffee the way a sommelier speaks about wine, you can find some exceptionally odd and delicious coffees here. Personally, I'm partial to the Totoro, with black sesame, activated charcoal, and a coconut cream top.
These specialty "creations," as they're called, will run you upwards of $12. It's a splurge, to be sure, but with surprising flavor combinations and ingredients like clear "distilled coffee" on the menu, it's worth it if you're interested in challenging your notions of what a cup of coffee can be.
Multiple locations
10. Maru
If you're willing to enter the long line of people hoping to get one of the trendiest cups of joe in the city, then by all means, join the queue at Maru. The Los Feliz location regularly has lines down the block. Maru's Instagram has 50,000 followers. Okay, that's not Kardashian levels, but it's kind of a lot for a local coffee shop.
So, what's the buzz all about? Well, Maru claims to hold an "exceptional" standard for their coffee, and many folks seem to agree. The company took its name from the Korean word for mountain top (where the best beans grow at high altitude) and even published an article on how to perfectly brew a pour-over. There are two more locations in Beverly Hills and the Arts District.
Multiple locations
11. Aroma Coffee and Tea
Shout out to the Valley. A Studio City stalwart, Aroma Coffee and Tea has been serving up sweet treats, hearty meals, and good coffee (and tea) for around three decades. With ample outdoor seating and a homey atmosphere, locals line up to order at the counter. And I do mean line up. But the line moves quickly, so don't be shy. When you finally reach the counter, there's a huge pastry case where you can select a massive slice of cake or a big chocolate chip cookie.
If you're hungry for more, Aroma serves breakfast until 4 p.m. every day, and stays open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. With no shortage of options on its behemoth menu, and a decent beer and wine list too, it's the perfect spot to meet for breakfast, brunch, lunch, or dinner. I'm partial to a bowl of curly fries and a grilled salmon salad at any hour. Order at the counter, then walk around the perimeter of the building to pick from one of many different cozy seating areas and hang out as long as you like.
(818) 508-6505
4360 Tujunga Ave, Studio City, CA 91604
12. Village Well
Village Well is another local bookstore slash coffee shop where you could spend your afternoon reading over a nice cappuccino. There's a light menu of salads, paninis, and breakfast cups, and also beer, wine, and hard kombucha. There's also an emphasis on community building and important social causes. Village Well offers many community-building events like readings, storytelling, crafts, comedy nights, and even a morning writing club led by a successful author.
The website proudly proclaims the availability of "great wifi and many electrical outlets," but there are some laptop-free zones (what do you expect from a bookstore?). It's probably a good idea to do a little less screen time and a little more reading, anyway.
(424) 298-8951
9900 Culver Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232
13. Amara Kitchen
Amara Kitchen is, of course, a restaurant. But it's also a wonderful place to grab coffee and a treat when you're hanging around Highland Park. Amara makes a mean matcha too, and offers a wide selection of baked goods, many of which are gluten-free, vegan, or even paleo. Amara's commitment is to healthy eating that still tastes great. The cozy neighborhood cafe favors local and organic ingredients where possible. The second location in Altadena was sadly lost to the recent Eaton wildfire, but the Highland Park location is still going strong and welcoming guests.
(323) 255-2220
519 N Ave 64, Los Angeles, CA 90042
14. Alchemist Coffee Project
With three locations across Los Angeles, from K-Town to Culver City, Alchemist Coffee Project has garnered a pretty stellar reputation. It all started in 2015, and Alchemist roasts its beans in-house. I've visited the Koreatown location on Vermont, which was packed with loyal customers. That particular location stays open until 8 p.m., which is rare for a pure coffee shop. It's nice to know there's somewhere you can stay a bit later when you're in the zone working, or meeting with friends who prefer a latte to a beer in the evening.
Multiple locations
15. Tierra Mia Coffee Roasters
Tierra Mia is a successful local coffee chain with sixteen locations across Los Angeles County. Several even have drive-thrus. But they don't serve up just anything. It's a specialty roaster with lots of originality. Tierra Mia specializes in delicious sweet coffees inspired by Latin American flavors like horchata, dulce de leche, mazapan, and mocha Mexicana. There's a huge selection of blended beverages, so if you're in the mood for a frappe, this is the place. There are also loads of cold brew flavors from pistachio to chocolate lavender to white chocolate. You can even get a blueberry matcha or white chocolate lavender cream with no coffee.
Multiple locations
16. Alfred
Another local chain, Alfred has been a trendy LA staple for years now. Its branding is probably as good as its coffee. You can grab a breakfast burrito or a parfait, "but first, coffee," as they say. With over twenty locations across the city, from Abbot Kinney to Burbank to Encino, you can be sure of a quality coffee, matcha, or "chagaccino" here. Alfred now has an outpost in Austin, Texas, too, and an international location in Kuwait.
Multiple locations
17. Intelligentsia Silver Lake
No LA coffee shop roundup would be complete without mention of Intelligentsia. This Chicago-born staple is not unique to Los Angeles, but its Silver Lake and Venice Beach locations are certainly local favorites. Before you could throw a rock and hit a third-wave coffee shop, Silver Lake Intelligentsia was holding it down in the Sunset Junction beside other local stalwarts like Cafe Stella. And the buzz never died. Tourists make sure to stop by this chic tiled patio, and locals hang out working away on their laptops.
Intelligentsia opened its first cafe and roaster in 1995. The beans are directly sourced, and many are organic. For as famous as the coffee is — Intelligentsia coffee is available for purchase at Whole Foods and on Amazon – there aren't actually that many brick-and-mortar locations. Just four in Los Angeles, three in Chicago, two in Boston, one in New York, one in Austin, and now four in Korea. So, if you're in LA and craving a caffeine fix, head over and find out what all the fuss is about. You could also order some coffee beans worth buying online and practice your at-home coffee grinding skills.
(323) 663-6173
3922 West Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Methodology
I grew up in Los Angeles and worked there for many years as a freelancer. Coffee shops are the office of choice for those of us desperate for a change of scenery partway through a long work-from-home day. I took into consideration factors like ambiance, comfort, laptop friendliness, unique offerings, and, first and foremost, quality of the coffee.
Though I will admit my East Side bias, I've sampled countless spots across the city. Who among us hasn't had to schlep to Santa Monica only to find ourselves in desperate need of an afternoon caffeine kick? I've also spoken to friends who live in different areas about their favorite spots. When making selections, I made sure the general consensus was also good. All the listed shops have a Google rating of over 4 stars from several hundred reviews.
I look forward to discovering more in due time. For now, I asked myself, is this somewhere I would recommend to a friend? Could I hang out for a few hours? And if nothing else, do they make a really good cup of coffee?