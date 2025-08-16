The 18 Best Coffee Shops In LA

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Los Angeles is undoubtedly one of the food capitals of the United States, and maybe even the world. It's one of the things I love most about my hometown. You can fine dine at a Michelin-starred restaurant, a swanky steak house, or a top-rated Mexican joint. But if all you're looking for is a fabulous cup of coffee, then you're also in luck.

You could easily work your way across the city sipping iced lattes and never get bored. I haven't seen a single spot that doesn't offer plant milk alternatives in over a decade in this health-conscious city. And, if you're not into coffee but you still like a good pick-me-up, you'll find no shortage of chai and matcha lattes. LA's plentiful cafe scene has something for everyone. Coffee shops often double as offices for artsy freelancers. I'll make sure to note which spots are laptop-friendly, with outlets aplenty, and where you can plop yourself for hours without getting the stink eye from the barista.

Not everyone is in the mood to stare at their laptop when they go out for coffee, of course. Some want a lovely place to hang out and meet friends, and another big thing LA has going for it is the gorgeous weather. Good weather and spacious geography mean that most coffee shops have year-round patio spaces, and many of them are pet-friendly, too.