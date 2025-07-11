Maple Syrup Vs Pancake Syrup: What's The Difference?

Imagine you've planned to make a stack of fluffy pancakes, and run to the grocery store to pick up some syrup. However, on the shelf, one bottle reads "Maple Syrup," while the other says "Pancake Syrup." They may look similar, and are both golden-brown, sticky, and sweet, but these two syrups are not the same thing. And the difference isn't just about taste, but about what's actually inside the bottle.

First of all, maple syrup is the real deal. It's originally tapped from sugar maple trees before it gets to your table. The sap from maple trees is boiled down until the water content is eliminated, and only thick, amber syrup is left. And it takes 40 gallons of sap to produce a single gallon of maple syrup, hence the premium price tag. But that's also what makes it worth it. Real maple syrup is just that: maple syrup. No additives, no corn syrup, no flavoring. Be careful, though, as there are a few knockoffs out there, so be sure to pick the best maple syrup when shopping.

Pancake syrup, however, doesn't come from a tree. It's artificial and is usually made with high fructose corn syrup or plain corn syrup, then flavored to taste somewhat like maple. It's supposed to emulate the look and taste of maple syrup, without shelling out the price and the labor of the real thing.