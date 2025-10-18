Diners are relics from the past that people still rely on for quick comfort food that almost never disappoints (though, of course, there are meals that you should avoid ordering at your local diner). If there's one thing that's consistently delicious, it's the glorious, cloud-like stack of pancakes — but why don't they taste as satisfying when we make them ourselves? To get into the nitty-gritty of it all, Chowhound spoke with Aurele Berdoz, director of food and beverage for Café Maud — which has two locations in NYC — to figure out why pancakes taste better at diners than at home. The secret lies in the ingredients and equipment. " ... Using buttermilk is essential to get that signature flavor and fluffy pancake, as it creates a chemical reaction with the baking soda," Berdoz explains. He adds, "Also, whipping the egg whites into stiff peaks and folding them into the batter mixture adds air pockets that create a soft and lifted pancake."

Berdoz also suggests using a griddle — an unexpected upgrade for delicious pancakes — as it's much better compared to a nonstick pan in this scenario. " ... A well-seasoned griddle ... provides an even heat distribution and [enough] space for uniform pancakes to help create that signature diner pancake stack look," he says. A griddle is also the key to achieving the toasty fringe we all know and love without affecting the pancakes' fluffiness, and it's a less messy alternative when it's time to flip them over.