Why Dairy Is The Best Way To Tame A Dish That's Too Spicy

Ever taken a bite of something so fiery it made you question your life choices? Though you can actually increase your spice tolerance, some dishes pack so much heat that no amount of practice can prepare your tastebuds. That's the work of capsaicin, the spicy compound found in chili peppers. When you consume spicy food, capsaicin binds to the TRPV1 receptors in your mouth, which are responsible for detecting heat and pain. This interaction then tricks your brain into believing your tongue is actually burning. So, how do you cool it down?

Enter dairy, the capsaicin neutralizer. Milk and its creamy cousins contain a protein called casein. Casein molecules are like sponges, attracting and absorbing all that fiery capsaicin and effectively washing it away from your nerve receptors. This alleviates the burning, hence that glass of milk that always has a place next to the hot sauces on every Hot Ones episode, why spicy curries often incorporate yogurt or cream, and why sour cream is a staple in Mexican cuisine. However, not all dairy products are created equal in this battle against spice: The higher the fat content, the better it works, since capsaicin is fat-soluble. This is why whole milk, yogurt, and sour cream are particularly effective at putting out the fire. It's all about balance and taming the heat just enough so you can still enjoy the bold flavors that spices bring.