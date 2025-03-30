Why Dairy Is The Best Way To Tame A Dish That's Too Spicy
Ever taken a bite of something so fiery it made you question your life choices? Though you can actually increase your spice tolerance, some dishes pack so much heat that no amount of practice can prepare your tastebuds. That's the work of capsaicin, the spicy compound found in chili peppers. When you consume spicy food, capsaicin binds to the TRPV1 receptors in your mouth, which are responsible for detecting heat and pain. This interaction then tricks your brain into believing your tongue is actually burning. So, how do you cool it down?
Enter dairy, the capsaicin neutralizer. Milk and its creamy cousins contain a protein called casein. Casein molecules are like sponges, attracting and absorbing all that fiery capsaicin and effectively washing it away from your nerve receptors. This alleviates the burning, hence that glass of milk that always has a place next to the hot sauces on every Hot Ones episode, why spicy curries often incorporate yogurt or cream, and why sour cream is a staple in Mexican cuisine. However, not all dairy products are created equal in this battle against spice: The higher the fat content, the better it works, since capsaicin is fat-soluble. This is why whole milk, yogurt, and sour cream are particularly effective at putting out the fire. It's all about balance and taming the heat just enough so you can still enjoy the bold flavors that spices bring.
Non-dairy alternatives to cool the fire
For those who avoid dairy, there are alternatives with high fat contents that can mimic the same effects dairy has on capsaicin. Dairy-free milks do not contain casein, so they don't soothe the burn as well as regular milk. Coconut milk, however, with its rich fat content, works well to dilute spice in Thai and Indian dishes. Nut butters, such as peanut or cashew, can also mellow spice in sauces and stews. Interestingly, alcohol can dissolve capsaicin, so it can help soothe spice — that's why beer pairs so well with spicy food! Even starchy foods such as rice and potatoes help absorb some of the burn, and you can actually sprinkle a certain pantry spice onto dishes to neutralize spiciness.
While these options can't always match the instant relief of dairy, they offer a respectable defense against the heat. Over time, as you experiment and adapt, you can increase your spice tolerance and start to appreciate the fire rather than fear it.