How To Eat Buldak Ramen According To The Creator
When 2 a.m. strikes, so do cravings. And we don't know about you, but there's just something about the hour that makes it more satisfying to gorge on indulgent meals. For a lot of people, especially if they've been on FoodTok (the side of TikTok all about food) long enough, Buldak ramen is the answer to satisfying their after-hour appetites. While it's good on its own, everyone has different interpretations of how to elevate the iconic Korean instant ramen. However, if you'd like to get tips from the creator herself, Kim Jung-Soo eats these spicy noodles with corn cheese, which boosts its creaminess and overall taste. It's a secret ingredient you should be using in your instant ramen, and it's also a popular flavor booster in South Korea, found in BBQ spots, as well as at-home instant ramen creations.
Fortunately, it's quite easy to make yourself by just combining three ingredients: mayonnaise, corn, and mozzarella cheese. After mixing them together, pop the bowl into the microwave for at least 1 ½ minutes, and add it to Buldak ramen prepared according to package directions. With this easy recipe, you might find yourself abandoning the way you've been making Buldak ramen all this time — or better yet, feeling more inspired to experiment with this surprisingly versatile meal.
Make your instant ramen even better
Many Koreans are fond of giving ramen a spicy, tangy kick with one powerhouse addition. It's none other than — you guessed it — the ubiquitous kimchi. These salted, fermented veggies can be eaten in ramen or as a side dish as you make your way through the noodle dish. It's a palate cleanser of sorts, and a delicious one at that. Toss in some boiled eggs, sausages, and perhaps even dumplings too, and you've got yourself the ultimate comfort food.
Another way to create an irresistible instant noodle dish is to upgrade it using a creamy ingredient, peanut butter. While it doesn't appear to be an ingredient Koreans typically add to Buldak ramen (at least not that we know of), a few folks have been doing it — with tastier results than you might expect. After all, peanut noodles can be traced back to Shaxian, China, and tangy, salty satay is a peanut sauce common across Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore — both delicious examples solidifying peanut butter's place in savory meals, not just on the dessert table. The taste is even more satisfying after this addition, with nutty hints that pair well with the spicy kick. The result is a divine late-night snack that might even make you thankful you're still up late.