How To Eat Buldak Ramen According To The Creator

When 2 a.m. strikes, so do cravings. And we don't know about you, but there's just something about the hour that makes it more satisfying to gorge on indulgent meals. For a lot of people, especially if they've been on FoodTok (the side of TikTok all about food) long enough, Buldak ramen is the answer to satisfying their after-hour appetites. While it's good on its own, everyone has different interpretations of how to elevate the iconic Korean instant ramen. However, if you'd like to get tips from the creator herself, Kim Jung-Soo eats these spicy noodles with corn cheese, which boosts its creaminess and overall taste. It's a secret ingredient you should be using in your instant ramen, and it's also a popular flavor booster in South Korea, found in BBQ spots, as well as at-home instant ramen creations.

Fortunately, it's quite easy to make yourself by just combining three ingredients: mayonnaise, corn, and mozzarella cheese. After mixing them together, pop the bowl into the microwave for at least 1 ½ minutes, and add it to Buldak ramen prepared according to package directions. With this easy recipe, you might find yourself abandoning the way you've been making Buldak ramen all this time — or better yet, feeling more inspired to experiment with this surprisingly versatile meal.