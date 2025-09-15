The South Korean Noodle Brand That Was Once Banned In Denmark For Being Too Spicy

When you hear about a food being "too spicy," you'd generally think this is a personal opinion: What's too spicy for one person might be perfect for another. But going by what turned out in Denmark in 2024, it's possible for foods (at least in that country) to be legally too spicy to sell. Sort of.

In June 2024, Denmark's food authority, the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration, pulled three varieties of South Korean brand Samyang Foods' Buldak instant noodles off supermarket shelves; 3x Spicy & Hot Chicken, 2x Spicy & Hot Chicken, and Hot Chicken Stew were the varieties banned. The reason was the noodles' high levels of capsaicin, the compound that makes chili peppers hot and spicy. Authorities warned the high capsaicin could lead to acute poisoning, meaning poisoning that's caused by a one-off or short term exposure to excessive amounts of some kind of substance.

The DVFA seemed particularly concerned about the effects on children performing spicy food challenges on social media, and pointed to cases in Germany where kids were reportedly hospitalized for eating ultra-spicy chips. While its official statement didn't point to any such cases involving Buldak noodles, the agency warned that those affected by such poisoning could experience nausea, vomiting, high blood pressure, and intense burning sensations. In response, Samyang Foods noted that its noodles had never before been recalled, and pointed out that Denmark's ban wasn't related to food safety issues like contamination, but entirely due to the spice level of the ramen.