Skip The Ketchup And Make Meatloaf With This For 10x The Flavor

While gochujang itself does pack a punch, when added to meatloaf, it simply lends notes of its fermented kick and depth without overpowering the whole equation with spice. Many people have a meatloaf recipe in their back pocket, or simply add ingredients like breadcrumbs and spices until the mixture looks "right." If you are in the eyeball-it category, try a tablespoon or two of gochujang as you doctor up your minced meat and ready it for baking. You may find that you can omit other common ingredients like Worcestershire as the gochujang ticks the boxes on earthiness.

Meatloaf is not only about the interior, but also about the sweet and caramelized top. Instead of drizzling (or dousing) the top of your meatloaf with ketchup like you may have learned from your grandma, use the gochujang to make a sweet glaze that borders on addictive. Just as with your meat mixture, the ratios and additions for your topping welcome tinkering to your liking. Suffice it to say that swirling a few tablespoons of gochujang with apricot jam, honey, soy sauce, sesame oil, and rice wine vinegar will get you going. This combo is the crowning touch to lavish on your meatloaf in the final 10 minutes of cooking. Just be warned that your old meatloaf may taste like child's play after giving this gochujang hack a try.