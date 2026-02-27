Forget The Sandwich And Repurpose Your Meatloaf Into This Classic Dish Instead

When it comes to long-standing ground beef meals most people love, meatloaf is a fan favorite. Though, next to enjoying this nostalgic food with mashed potatoes and green beans, crumbled meatloaf might be the smartest leftovers trick you're not using. Sure enough, next to making a platter of top-tier meatloaf sandwiches with a waffle maker or toaster oven, one of the best things to try is saving your next round of leftovers for a hearty and flavorful pasta sauce. Especially if you're looking for a tasty way to stretch the remaining slices of last night's meatloaf, crumbling this savory food into a simple tomato sauce makes a whole new dish that everyone is sure to enjoy.

Thankfully, all you need to make delicious meatloaf spaghetti is leftover meatloaf, a jar of your favorite tomato sauce, spaghetti noodles, and Parmesan cheese. To prepare this unconventional dish, simply break apart your preferred amount of leftover meatloaf and heat it with your jarred sauce plus some additional water over your stove. Make sure to stir the combined mixture intermittently to avoid burning and add more water or additional spices if necessary.

You can also give this convenient meal a more homemade taste by forgoing the jarred pasta sauce for your own recipe made with chopped onions, garlic, canned tomatoes, and select herbs. However, whether you're using jarred tomato sauce or preparing your own, there are a few ways to add more flavor and texture to your next pot of comforting meatloaf spaghetti.