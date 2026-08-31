I Tried And Ranked Every Candy In Hershey's Halloween 2026 Lineup

I strive to be the house with the best Halloween candy every year. Growing up, I giddily looked forward to trick-or-treating at the houses that everyone knew gave the best treats; decades later, I can still remember which houses doled out full-sized candy bars, homemade puppy chow, or even still-warm bags of freshly popped kettle corn. Even then, I looked forward to someday being a Halloween hotspot of my own, handing out all of the best candy to the costume-clad kids on the spookiest night of the year.

Hershey's is kind of the king of candy, and Halloween is the best time for the candy maker to show off its very best treats. The Halloween 2026 lineup is full of familiar favorites reimagined in bite-sized versions, portioned for easy on-the-go eating while still filling bags for eager trick-or-treaters. Taking my duty as a bag-filler seriously, I tried the entire 2026 lineup of Hershey's Halloween candy and ranked them from worst to best to decide which ones I'll be handing out this year — and which ones I'll leave on the shelf.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.