How To Remix Puppy Chow To Make It The Perfect Party Snack Any Time Of Year

Whether you know it as muddy buddies or puppy chow, there's no denying that the mix of crispy Chex cereal, sweet chocolate, and salty peanut butter generously coated in powdered sugar keeps you coming back for one handful after another, even after you've sworn you've had enough. The basic recipe for the party staple is simple: melt peanut butter and chocolate (and a bit of butter, if you're in the mood for some serious flavor depth), stir in Chex cereal, pour the mixture into a bag pre-loaded with powdered sugar, close, shake, and enjoy. Try not to polish it off before your guests arrive.

Whether you're making a giant bowl of puppy chow for a party or whipping up a handful (or five) when your sweet tooth needs some TLC, it's hard to beat the soft-yet-crunchy, sweet-yet-salty snack. Puppy chow is a decadent treat year-round, and adding seasonal elements can make it even more tempting. The basic puppy chow recipe is highly customizable, creating a sweet canvas for visual and flavor-based variations. From Fourth of July picnics to Christmas Eve parties, puppy chow has a place on every seasonal table.