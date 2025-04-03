The Classic Brand That Makes The Best White Chocolate We Tasted
The perfect white chocolate bar is effortlessly creamy, milky, and sweet. While this is the blueprint, not all chocolate bars are made the same, and some just taste better than others. To pick out the good from the bad, we sat down and ranked 15 store-bought white chocolate brands. The classic brand that makes the best white chocolate we tasted is none other than Hershey's.
Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme XL Candy Bar is a popular chocolate bar for a reason. The cookie-infused chocolate has a perfect combination of silkiness and crunch, which sets it apart from other plain white chocolate bars. The classic bar shape makes for a better texture than Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme Kisses. While the overall flavors of these candies are the same, the taste is slightly different thanks to their differing ingredients.
This bar is a perfect choice for a sweet snack or cookie topping alike. It's a hearty enough pick on its own, but also a great bar to break apart and use as a cookie dough mix-in. While other brands like Lindt and Milka are delicious, the Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme XL Candy Bar tastes even sweeter.
What fans have to say
It's not just us who are big fans of this white chocolate bar. Customers everywhere have raved about this candy's elevated flavors. For example, one Walmart shopper claimed in a review of the bar that this pick has been their favorite candy since childhood and says that it is still a good value compared to other brands. Another customer said that this is their favorite candy to get for trick-or-treaters. "We get 400 to 450 trick-or-treaters who chose [Cookies 'n' Creme] over Hershey plain or almond, Reeses, or Kit Kat," they wrote. Other customers suggest freezing the bar before eating it for more of a satisfying crunch. More fans on the Hershey's website confirmed that this is "the gold standard" for candy bars. "They taste like an Oreo blizzard in a chocolate bar," one said.
The Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme XL Candy Bar contains soy, milk, and wheat, but is also kosher-certified. For those eager to try this staff favorite, there are different sizes available. Aside from the XL bar, which is 4 ounces, there is also a 1.55-ounce option, which also comes in a six-pack. Still, some fans say the XL is still the best due to its thick texture. You might want to finish a whole 1.55-ounce bar in one sitting, but with the XL bar, there's a chance you'll have some leftovers to enjoy tomorrow.