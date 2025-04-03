The perfect white chocolate bar is effortlessly creamy, milky, and sweet. While this is the blueprint, not all chocolate bars are made the same, and some just taste better than others. To pick out the good from the bad, we sat down and ranked 15 store-bought white chocolate brands. The classic brand that makes the best white chocolate we tasted is none other than Hershey's.

Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme XL Candy Bar is a popular chocolate bar for a reason. The cookie-infused chocolate has a perfect combination of silkiness and crunch, which sets it apart from other plain white chocolate bars. The classic bar shape makes for a better texture than Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme Kisses. While the overall flavors of these candies are the same, the taste is slightly different thanks to their differing ingredients.

This bar is a perfect choice for a sweet snack or cookie topping alike. It's a hearty enough pick on its own, but also a great bar to break apart and use as a cookie dough mix-in. While other brands like Lindt and Milka are delicious, the Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme XL Candy Bar tastes even sweeter.