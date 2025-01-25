The Iconic Candy In Steven Spielberg's E.T. Wasn't Meant To Be Reese's Pieces

When people think of Reese's, most probably think of the iconic cups, Reese's holiday shapes, and delightfully crunchy candy pieces. Not only is Reese's known for releasing unique new candies each year, but some candies are actually gluten-free, too. With how popular Reese's is today, it's hard to imagine a time when the brand wasn't on top of the heap.

However, back in the days of Steven Spielberg's "E.T.," things were quite different. While fans certainly remember the iconic use of Reese's Pieces in the film, the truth is that Reese's Pieces weren't always meant to be there. In the script, M&M's were supposed to be used, but since Spielberg had yet to get permission from Mars to use M&M's, he opted for Reese's Pieces instead. The decision came down to timing and licensing from respective companies. Plus, Reese's Pieces and M&M's look pretty similar, so it made for a fitting substitute. In the end, it worked out favorably not just for the film but for Reese's Pieces as a product.