What Candy Company Produces KitKats?
KitKats have long been a favorite treat, loved for their signature combination of crispy wafers layered in smooth milk chocolate and their distinct, shareable shape. With their iconic "break me off a piece" jingle, the confection became one of the most recognizable chocolate bars around, beloved by generations of fans. Each KitKat is designed to snap apart into individual fingers, making it perfect for sharing (if you're that nice) or devouring piece by piece.
Today, KitKat is sold in the United States by The Hershey Company, maker of iconic candies like Reese's, Twizzlers, and many more (though not the creator of the first kiss-shaped chocolate). However, outside of the United States, KitKat is produced by food giant Nestlé, which has a portfolio of over 2,000 brands, including many popular sweets like Butterfinger, 100 Grand, SweeTARTS, and Nerds. But the candy originated in the United Kingdom and wasn't split between the two companies until several decades later.
The KitKat story dates back to 1935 when it was first introduced in England by the British company Rowntree's. In 1970, Rowntree's made a deal with Hershey to distribute KitKats in the United States. Hershey began making KitKats in its Pennsylvania factory in 1973 — today they're made in a different factory in Hazelton, Pennsylvania, along with Caramello and Cadbury candies. When Nestlé acquired Rowntree's in 1988, they took over KitKat's global distribution, except in the U.S.
KitKat's many flavors around the world
The different parent companies means that the wide variety of KitKat flavors enjoyed by the rest of the world don't make an appearance in the United States — at least not in regular stores. You can find some in specialty shops with imported goods, but in your local grocery store, you'll find a few flavors beyond the original like pink lemonade and birthday cake, as well as seasonal offerings for Halloween and Christmas. The brand also launches limited-edition flavors, like churro or key lime pie.
But across the world, Nestlé KitKats come in a huge array of flavors such as wasabi, sweet potato, Biscoff, and chunky varieties including peanut butter and hazelnut cream. The incredible variety includes regionally inspired and seasonal flavors — enough to make U.S. fans jealous . Like Kinder Surprise Eggs, which are also unavailable in the United States, many of these unique KitKat flavors remain out of reach for American fans. Another difference between the KitKats in the United States versus the rest of the world is ingredients — you'll see PGPR in Hershey's version, for instance. Still, American KitKats get plenty of love — they're among the most popular candies in the country.