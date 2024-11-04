What Candy Company Produces KitKats?

KitKats have long been a favorite treat, loved for their signature combination of crispy wafers layered in smooth milk chocolate and their distinct, shareable shape. With their iconic "break me off a piece" jingle, the confection became one of the most recognizable chocolate bars around, beloved by generations of fans. Each KitKat is designed to snap apart into individual fingers, making it perfect for sharing (if you're that nice) or devouring piece by piece.

Today, KitKat is sold in the United States by The Hershey Company, maker of iconic candies like Reese's, Twizzlers, and many more (though not the creator of the first kiss-shaped chocolate). However, outside of the United States, KitKat is produced by food giant Nestlé, which has a portfolio of over 2,000 brands, including many popular sweets like Butterfinger, 100 Grand, SweeTARTS, and Nerds. But the candy originated in the United Kingdom and wasn't split between the two companies until several decades later.

The KitKat story dates back to 1935 when it was first introduced in England by the British company Rowntree's. In 1970, Rowntree's made a deal with Hershey to distribute KitKats in the United States. Hershey began making KitKats in its Pennsylvania factory in 1973 — today they're made in a different factory in Hazelton, Pennsylvania, along with Caramello and Cadbury candies. When Nestlé acquired Rowntree's in 1988, they took over KitKat's global distribution, except in the U.S.