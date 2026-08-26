The Hands-Down Best Thai Restaurants In The US

With thousands of Thai restaurants across the United States, there's no shortage of spots where you can get your fill of curries, noodles, and stir-fries. But while plenty of places are good, some really raise the bar, nailing the perfect balance of spicy, sour, sweet, salty, and savory flavors that define classic Thai dishes. The best restaurants also show just how varied Thai food can be, with dishes that go well beyond the familiar pad Thai and green curry.

To find the standout Thai restaurants, we searched nationwide for spots that consistently earn awards, accolades, and rave reviews. We found a diverse mix of restaurants serving everything from authentic regional specialties to modern creations featuring seasonal ingredients and unique flavor combos. If you're looking for exceptionally good Thai food, critics and casual diners alike say these are some of the absolute best Thai restaurants in the nation.