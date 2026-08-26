The Hands-Down Best Thai Restaurants In The US
With thousands of Thai restaurants across the United States, there's no shortage of spots where you can get your fill of curries, noodles, and stir-fries. But while plenty of places are good, some really raise the bar, nailing the perfect balance of spicy, sour, sweet, salty, and savory flavors that define classic Thai dishes. The best restaurants also show just how varied Thai food can be, with dishes that go well beyond the familiar pad Thai and green curry.
To find the standout Thai restaurants, we searched nationwide for spots that consistently earn awards, accolades, and rave reviews. We found a diverse mix of restaurants serving everything from authentic regional specialties to modern creations featuring seasonal ingredients and unique flavor combos. If you're looking for exceptionally good Thai food, critics and casual diners alike say these are some of the absolute best Thai restaurants in the nation.
1. Lotus of Siam in Las Vegas, Nevada
Since opening in 1999, Lotus of Siam has racked up numerous awards for its vibrant Thai dishes and carefully curated wine list. Chef Saipin Chutima won a James Beard Award for Best Chef: Southwest, and the restaurant holds a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence. The menu focuses heavily on northern Thai specialties, such as the kang ka noon (jackfruit curry), Issan sausage, and larb laced with Thai spices. The dishes pair well with the restaurant's Thai-inspired cocktails and extensive selection of German wines like Rieslings and Gewürztraminers. There are two locations in Las Vegas, but many say the recently reopened flagship spot on Sahara Avenue is where it's at, with its spacious dining room and wine cellar housing over 6,000 bottles.
https://www.lotusofsiamlv.com/
Multiple locations
2. Kalaya in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
South Philadelphia spot Kalaya recently won the James Beard Award for Outstanding Restaurant, and many say it's very well deserved. Chef Chutatip "Nok" Suntaranon hails from Trang province in southern Thailand, and her menu reflects dishes from the region, such as spicy curries and seafood. Guests rave about the goong thod kluae (river prawns in brown butter) and gaeng gai khao mun (yellow chicken curry) with pickled cucumbers and coconut turmeric rice. And if you can handle your spice, the gaeng pae (goat and lamb curry) also gets top marks. For beverages, you can choose from beers, wines, cocktails, mocktails, and zero-proof drinks, as well as shots of ya dong, Thai-style liquors infused with herbs and spices.
(215) 545-2535
4 W Palmer St, Philadelphia, PA 19125
3. Nari in San Francisco, California
Located in San Francisco's Hotel Kabuki, Nari impresses on many levels, from its contemporary, wood-and-plant-filled space to creative dishes featuring local California ingredients and Thai flavors. It's one of only two Thai restaurants in the United States with a Michelin star, so reservations are highly recommended, although walk-ins are welcome in the bar and mezzanine. Start light with dishes like the melon som tum salad and caviar with scallion roti and salted duck egg. For mains, many say the stars of the menu are the miang pla (whole fried branzino) and the grilled Monterey squid and pork jowl tossed in a tangy chili-lime dressing, sprinkled with peanuts and cilantro, and served with sticky rice.
(415) 868-6274
1625 Post St, San Francisco, CA 94115
4. Fish Cheeks in New York City, New York
It's easy to find great Thai food in New York City, but one restaurant in particular that gets tons of hype is Fish Cheeks. There are actually two locations in NoHo and Brooklyn, and the focus at both is family-style seafood dishes. The menus vary slightly between locations, but you can expect creative offerings like the Manila clams with roasted chili jam and sweet basil, and the much-lauded creamy coconut crab curry. Diners also rave about several land-based dishes, like the crispy Zaab chicken wings seasoned with chili and lime and the beef krapow featuring 30-day dry-aged ribeye, minced and stir-fried with garlic, chili, and holy basil, then topped with a fried duck egg.
https://www.fishcheeksnyc.com/
Multiple locations
5. S.S. Gai in Nashville, Tennessee
Tucked into a stall at The Wash, a former car wash that now houses food vendors, S.S. Gai is all about Thai-style fried and grilled chicken. You can get it à la carte topped with fried shallots and garlic or make it a meal with sticky rice, tamarind chili fish sauce, chili vinegar, and veggies. Diners say the fried version is ultra-crispy and seasoned with just enough spice, and the grilled chicken is smoky and charred perfectly. The spot also gets plenty of accolades (including a Michelin Bib Gourmand designation) for tasty Thai salads like the seasonal som tum salad and unique cubed sticky rice, fried and topped with sesame seeds, lime zest, and mango caramel sauce.
(615) 553-8654
1101 McKennie Ave, Bay 3, Nashville, TN 37206
6. Langbaan in Portland, Oregon
One of Portland, Oregon's most talked-about Thai restaurants is Langbaan, which won the 2024 James Beard Award for Outstanding Restaurant. Its innovative tasting menus blend Pacific Northwest and Thai ingredients, with dishes like Dungeness crab curry with banana blossoms and pork belly with daikon and chive cake. A few things to know before you go: Langbaan is tucked inside the Phuket Cafe and doesn't offer an à la carte menu; instead, guests can choose the tasting menu with optional wine pairings. With just 24 seats, reservations are essential. Tables are released in one-month blocks on the 15th of each month, so mark your calendar if you want to snag a spot.
https://www.langbaanportland.com/
(971) 344-2564
1818 NW 23rd Pl, Portland, OR 97210
7. Luv2Eat Thai Bistro in Los Angeles, California
It may be located in a strip mall, but don't let that deter you from grabbing a table at Luv2Eat Thai Bistro. This casual spot often appears on lists of must-try Thai restaurants in Los Angeles, and the Michelin Guide has even recommended it. You can choose from many dishes, many of which are southern Thai street-food staples. Popular choices include Hat Yai fried chicken, grilled beef nam tok tossed with fresh herbs, Massaman chicken curry, and pad kapi, featuring your preferred protein stir-fried with shrimp paste, lemongrass, onion, and bell pepper. Wash down your meal with refreshing beverages like Thai iced tea or young coconut juice.
https://luv2eatthaibistro.com/
(323) 498-5835
6660 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
8. Larb Thai-Isan in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
The Isan region in northeastern Thailand is renowned for its spicy salads and bold meat and seafood dishes — and that's exactly what you get at Larb Thai-Isan. Located in a Fort Lauderdale shopping mall, this colorful spot serves up Isan classics like som tum (green papaya salad tossed with chilis, garlic, and tomato) and larb (minced chicken or pork with herbs and rice powder). You can also sample dishes from other parts of Thailand, including pad Thai noodles, duck curry, and rich and hearty boat noodle soup with pork. The Michelin Guide and countless diners recommend the spot, many of whom say it's the best Thai food you'll find in South Florida.
(954) 368-8863
6234 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
9. Saranrom Thai in New York City, New York
Opened in 2020, Saranrom Thai is relatively new to the Little Thailand neighborhood of Elmhurst in Queens, New York, but it's already made a big name for itself with its tasty Thai street food dishes. In fact, it was awarded a Michelin Bib Gourmand designation in 2024. Chef Nueng grew up in Bangkok (often considered one of the best food cities in the world), and he offers a wealth of dishes popular at market stalls there, along with specialties from across Thailand. The most popular dish by far is yum pla duk fu, a flavorful salad featuring fried shredded catfish with red onion, scallions, cilantro, and a tangy mango sauce. Other fan favorites include the pineapple duck curry and kee mao Thai drunken noodles.
(347) 808-0545
81-10 Broadway, Elmhurst, NY 11373
10. Ghin Khao in Chicago, Illinois
Run by brother-and-sister team Nova and Kami Sasi, Ghin Khao is a laid-back spot serving a range of authentic Thai dishes in a colorful setting. The spot holds a Michelin Bib Gourmand designation for its top-notch, reasonably priced dishes that don't hold back on spice and sweet, sour, and umami flavors. You'll find several Northern Thai dishes on the menu, like the fiery som tum papaya salad and larb gai featuring ground chicken tossed with herbs, chilies, fish sauce, and lime juice. Many diners also recommend the pork belly that's marinated, coated in a light breading, and cooked until crispy outside and juicy inside. FYI: The restaurant is BYOB, so feel free to bring your own boozy beverages.
https://www.ghinkhaochicago.com/
(773) 565-4487
2128 W Cermak Rd, Chicago, IL 60608
11. Kin Khao in San Francisco, California
Only two Thai restaurants in the U.S. hold Michelin stars, and Kin Khao is one of them. The other is Nari, Kin Khao's sister restaurant. Both are helmed by chef Pim Techamuanvivit, who draws inspiration from her home city of Bangkok and local California ingredients to concoct modern takes on classic dishes. For example, the rabbit green curry features Devil's Gulch rabbit saddle and leg, rabbit and pork meatballs, apple eggplants, and Thai basil in a spicy coconut curry gravy. It also offers several seafood dishes, like plah pla muek with charred Monterey Bay squid in a picante sauce with cilantro and peanuts, as well as vegetarian options.
(415) 362-7456
55 Cyril Magnin St, San Francisco, CA 94102
12. Lom Wong in Phoenix, Arizona
At Lom Wong, owners Yotaka and Alex Martin showcase regional dishes from small Thai villages they lived and worked in. They make much of what they serve in-house, including hand-pounded curry paste and hand-squeezed coconut milk. Your meal could include green papaya salad with shrimp in a coconut-lime sauce from Chiang Rai, curried pork sausage with crispy rice from Kanchanaburi, and scallop crudo with a citrusy, umami nam jim sauce from Phang Nga. The cocktail list is just as diverse, with concoctions that feature Thai ingredients like makrut lime leaf, lemongrass, and tom yum syrup. Wine drinkers will also find plenty of natural wines on offer, many of which pair beautifully with bold and spicy flavors.
(602) 675-0522
218 E Portland St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
13. Isan Zaap in Orlando, Florida
Orlando may be known for its wacky themed restaurants, but foodies know the city is also home to a thriving culinary scene, with superb restaurants serving cuisines from around the world. Case in point: Isan Zaap, a Michelin Bib Gourmand-designated spot serving authentic dishes from Thailand's northeast Isan region. Start light with spicy shrimp in tangy fish sauce or a Lao-style cucumber salad. Hearty mains include the grilled pork neck with a spicy Isan sauce and a whole deep-fried fish with rice vermicelli, fresh vegetables, and a fiery dipping sauce. Cool off between bites with creamy Thai milk tea, then finish with sweet custard and sticky rice.
(407) 203-1868
4693 Gardens Park Blvd Suite 113, Orlando, FL 32839
14. Sovereign Modern Thai in San Diego, California
Sovereign Modern Thai is a collaboration between siblings JuMi Pitiwartarlai and Uthan Dejcomrunkul, who draw on their Chinese-Thai roots to serve up classic and modern dishes. Food bloggers and esteemed publications like the Michelin Guide consistently shout it out for its fragrant, flavorful dishes from across Thailand. Standouts on the menu include pomelo salad with fresh herbs, crunchy peanuts, and toasted coconut; crispy Hat Yai fried chicken with tamarind-tomato sauce; and duck curry noodles with fermented mustard greens and bean sprouts. The desserts are worth saving room for too, like the house-made banana rolls and the coconut ice cream with purple sticky rice and taro sauce.
https://sovereignsandiego.com/
(619) 310-5837
1460 J St, San Diego, CA 92101
15. Mahaniyom in Brookline, Massachusetts
Mahaniyom means "beloved" and "popular" in Thai, and that's a pretty apt description of how people feel about this Thai tapas and cocktails spot. It recently earned two distinctions from the Michelin Guide: a Bib Gourmand designation and the Northeast Cities Exceptional Cocktails Award. Start with some beverages featuring fun ingredients like rambutan juice and butterfly pea flower, then tuck into an array of plates packed with punchy flavors. The fried chive cake and crispy chicken skin with sweet chili sauce are great ways to kick things off on a high note. Shareable mains include salted pepper pork cheek laced with chilies, kang puu (crab curry) with vermicelli noodles, and beef massaman curry with slow-cooked beef shank, sweet potatoes, and peanuts.
https://www.mahaniyomboston.com/
(617) 487-5986
236 Washington St, Brookline, MA 02445
16. Talat Market in Atlanta, Georgia
If you only have 24 hours to eat in Atlanta, Talat Market should definitely be on your radar. This colorful, casual Thai restaurant has been recognized by both the James Beard Foundation and the Michelin Guide, and it gets tons of glowing reviews for its fresh fare featuring local produce and authentic Thai flavors. The menu changes frequently depending on what's in season, and the dishes are designed to be shared family-style. On any given visit, you could be tucking into tasty bites like hamachi crudo with salmon roe and pickled ramps and crab fritters served with garlic chili sauce. Curries often make an appearance, many made with fresh, in-house-pressed coconut milk.
https://www.talatmarketatl.com/
(404) 257-6255
112 Ormond St SE, Atlanta, GA 30315
17. Wat Thai Food Market in Los Angeles, California
Los Angeles has plenty of Thai restaurants, from fine-dining spots to casual eateries, but many locals say the best Thai food is in the parking lot of a Buddhist temple. Head to Wat Thai on Saturday or Sunday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., and you'll find a plethora of food stalls selling everything from chicken liver skewers to creamy congee (a rice porridge), tongue-tingling papaya salad, and khao soi curry noodles. You'll also find plenty of sweet treats, like mango sticky rice and fried bananas. After you get your fill of tasty Thai eats, you can explore the temple grounds and even partake in Thai lessons and chanting sessions with the monks.
https://www.watthailosangeles.com/
(818) 780-4200
8225 Coldwater Canyon Ave, North Hollywood, CA 91605
18. Street to Kitchen in Houston, Texas
Street to Kitchen opened in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it still garnered loads of attention. In 2023, chef Benchawan Jabthong Painter won the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Texas. The restaurant also holds a Michelin Bib Gourmand designation and gets heaps of praise from diners for its scratch-made dishes that go unapologetically big on Thai flavors. The menu features classic Thai comfort food, including creamy house-made red curry with chicken and pumpkin and pad see ew with pork shoulder. There's also pad krapow, made with stir-fried ground beef and basil and served over jasmine rice with a runny egg, plus lime-chili fish sauce on the side.
https://www.streettokitchen.vip/
(281) 501-3435
3401 Harrisburg Blvd Ste G, Houston, TX 77003
19. Chalong in New York City, New York
Ask around about the best Thai restaurants in New York City, and there's a good chance that Chalong will come up. Chef-owner Nate Limwong grew up in Surat Thani in southern Thailand, and her menus pay homage to her home province with plenty of fiery seafood dishes and rich curries. The crab curry is the best-selling dish with its crispy soft-shell crab and jumbo lump crab meat in a rich coconut curry gravy. People also rave about the goat curry with roti bread and the squid ink fried rice served with a side of prik nam pla (a vibrant sauce featuring fish sauce, lime, and chilies). The refreshing tropical cocktails also elevate the experience and provide a cooling contrast to the spice levels.
(212) 466-6456
749 9th Ave, New York, NY 10019
Methodology
To uncover the top Thai restaurants across the country, we reviewed a mix of awards and accolades from respected food publications, along with customer reviews and recommendations from diners and food bloggers. Many restaurants on this list have earned prestigious recognition from the James Beard Foundation or appeared in the Michelin Guide, giving them a strong track record with industry experts. But awards only tell part of the story. We also looked for restaurants that consistently receive glowing feedback from the people who actually eat there, paying attention to comments about the food, drinks, service, hospitality, and atmosphere. The result is a selection that represents some of the most exciting Thai dining destinations in the country.