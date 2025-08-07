7 Wacky Themed Restaurants In Orlando

Where do you go when you want to be immersed in another world during your meal? Well, a good place to start would be the theme park capital of the world: Orlando, Florida. The city is home to some pretty iconic characters and architecture from Cinderella's castle and Hogwarts, to endless undersea adventures and lands made completely of LEGO bricks. Lucky for us, the magic of the area isn't confined solely to roller coasters — it's all over the restaurant scene, too.

Orlando is packed with what some might call over-the-top dining experiences that go far beyond simply having cool names or making for great photo ops. These spots lean heavily into the theatrical and bring diners into entirely new worlds without ever leaving city limits. We've rounded up seven of the wackiest themed restaurants that the city has to offer, bending the rules on what a restaurant can and should be.