7 Wacky Themed Restaurants In Orlando
Where do you go when you want to be immersed in another world during your meal? Well, a good place to start would be the theme park capital of the world: Orlando, Florida. The city is home to some pretty iconic characters and architecture from Cinderella's castle and Hogwarts, to endless undersea adventures and lands made completely of LEGO bricks. Lucky for us, the magic of the area isn't confined solely to roller coasters — it's all over the restaurant scene, too.
Orlando is packed with what some might call over-the-top dining experiences that go far beyond simply having cool names or making for great photo ops. These spots lean heavily into the theatrical and bring diners into entirely new worlds without ever leaving city limits. We've rounded up seven of the wackiest themed restaurants that the city has to offer, bending the rules on what a restaurant can and should be.
1. T‑Rex Café
Have you ever wanted to know what it was like to live during prehistoric times when dinosaurs roamed the Earth? Look no further than the T-Rex Café. Located in Disney Springs, this dino-themed restaurant is a fully immersive world, complete with animatronic dinosaurs, erupting volcanoes, and even themed zones where kids can dig up "bones" — but don't think it's just the visuals of Mesozoic creatures that will get you. Sound effects and atmospheric lighting are likely to make you feel like you're at a nearby theme park.
As to be expected from a dinosaur-forward spot, the menu is packed with food with some clever names, like the Supersaurus Sampler — complete with meatballs, wings, and mozzarella sticks — as well as a Caesar-saurus Salad (and yes, the restaurant's Caesar dressing does taste better than the bottled stuff from the store). In truth, though, the real draw comes in the cracks of thunder and meteor showers that make diners feel like they're in Jurassic Park — minus the danger.
407-828-8739
1676 E Buena Vista Dr, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830
2. Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen
Think of Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen as a steampunk version of Willy Wonka's chocolate factory. The factory-like exterior gives way to an interior that leans heavily on brushed metals, pendant lights, and glass to set the mood that you really are a mere guest in a working chocolate factory. As to be expected, there are ample desserts, but we must start with the mains. There's something for everyone from risotto, ratatouille with swordfish, and filet mignon to crepes and totchos.
However, we'd be remiss if we didn't note the desserts. The restaurant theme is based on the story of the fictional Professor Doctor Penelope Tibeaux-Tinker Toothsome and her steampunk robot assistant, Jacques — both of whom walk around the restaurant greeting guests. Toothsome was said to have traveled far and wide looking for the best chocolate, and her emporium is in homage to that. As to be expected, there are many sweet treats to choose from. A flight of mini milkshakes or a seven layer cake may suit your fancy, or there are chocolate-free offerings like tarts and sundaes.
Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen
407-224-3663
6000 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819
3. Space 220
For those dreaming of going to space, you don't have to go too far — at least, not the requisite 62 miles into the atmosphere. Instead, all you need to do is head to Disney's EPCOT theme park. Inside EPCOT's Mission: SPACE pavilion, diners are whisked into a simulated elevator ride up to the Centauri Space Station. Once inside, the magic begins. You'll immediately see floor-to-ceiling digital windows display panoramic views of Earth, but that isn't the only magnificent part about dining there. Further sounds and sights of the stars and included, plus diners can view experimental gardens where fruits and veggies are grown "in space."
Like other immersive restaurants, the drink and food menus are also on theme with offerings like Starry Calamari, Apollo 16 Shrimp Tacos, and Space Pad "Thai," but we assure you the experience will be nothing like eating the first meal on the moon — it's better. The theming keeps going with additions to meals being referred to as "space station supplementals" and "supernova sweets" (a.k.a., desserts) rounding out the final course. While the food is a plus, the main draw is the interstellar spectacle of dining and drinking among the stars.
407-337-7223
200 Epcot Center Dr, Orlando, FL 32830
4. The Edison
The roaring 1920s comes to life at The Edison in Disney Springs, blending the energy of a speakeasy with glam aesthetics that take us back to the novelty of the decade. Designed to resemble a repurposed power plant, the restaurant is walled with exposed brick, iron beams, and dramatic mood lighting. Seven themed rooms offer everything from a high-end lounge to a cabaret stage. Not to mention, live entertainment like jazz bands, aerialists, and burlesque-style performers further amplify the ambiance.
The menu takes a stylish spin on American comfort food, with standout dishes like crispy fried chicken, candied bacon hanging from a mini clothesline, and signature burgers. Additionally, the drinks are just as theatrical. With names like the "Time Turner" and "A Dame'll Sting Ya," the cocktail list leans into a little of the naughtiness that the Prohibition-era was known for, but you sadly won't find the "Stinger," one of the hallmark cocktails of the time. Whether you're there for dinner, drinks, or just the vibes, The Edison offers an immersive, slightly over-the-top experience that nails both the theme and the flavor.
407-560-9288
1570 E Buena Vista Dr, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830
5. Rainforest Café
You may be asking where you can still find a Rainforest Café, and we've got great news for you if you're headed to Orlando any time soon. Dining at Rainforest Café at Disney's Animal Kingdom (the largest Rainforest Café in the world) is basically like eating in the middle of a jungle — if that jungle had animatronic animals, simulated thunderstorms, and a giant gift shop on the way out. The space is packed with leafy greenery, waterfalls, and life-size animals that move and roar as you eat. Every 30 minutes or so, thunder cracks and lightning flashes overhead to remind you this is no ordinary restaurant, but a theme park in disguise.
The menu leans familiar and kid-friendly, with crowd-pleasers like coconut shrimp and an over-the-top Sparkling Volcano dessert, which arrives smoking and stacked with brownie and ice cream. This place is here for the experience, and it fully delivers. Whether you're entertaining kids after a long day at the parks or just want to eat dinner under a mechanical gorilla, Rainforest Café is a nostalgic, rainforest-drenched ride from start to finish.
407-938-9100
505 Rain Forest Rd, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830
6. The Construction Zone Restaurant
The Construction Zone Restaurant is exactly what it sounds like: an all-in, industrial-themed fever dream. From the second you walk in, it's hard hats, caution tape, and crane-inspired everything. Tables look like workbenches, and oversized construction equipment is worked into the decor to make the space feel like an active job site, minus the dust and potential OSHA violations.
No one's heading here for a five-star meal, but that's not really the point. It's a sensory overload in the best way, especially for families or anyone craving food with a side of great memories. The menu sticks to the classics: onion rings, loaded potato skins, big burgers, and ribeyes. Whether you're bringing kids or just want dinner with a side of spectacle, it's the kind of place that delivers a hands-on, hard-hat dining experience you won't forget anytime soon.
The Construction Zone Restaurant
(407)-507-3008
3236 Rolling Oaks Boulevard, Kissimmee, FL 34747
7. Ford's Garage Orlando
Ford's Garage Orlando leans fully into its retro auto shop theme without feeling over the top. Located near the Orlando International Premium Outlets, the restaurant is decked out with vintage Ford vehicles, gas pumps, and toolboxes repurposed as decor. Even the napkins are rolled up shop rags, adding to the service station vibe without taking itself too seriously.
The menu is classic American fare, heavy on the burgers and beer. Signature items include the "Model A Burger," pulled pork mac and cheese, and onion ring towers. There's also a strong lineup of craft beers, plus shakes and sundaes for dessert. It's approachable, family-friendly, and an easy pick if you're craving comfort food in a space that's got a little extra personality. You don't have to be a car lover to enjoy the experience — but if you are, the details will feel like a nice bonus.
407-602-3673
8201 Vineland Ave, Orlando, FL 32821