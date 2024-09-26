What's The Difference Between Riesling And Gewürztraminer?

Unless you happen to be a devout oenophile, it can be difficult to discern the differences between wines beyond knowing if they're red or white. For the novice, distinguishing between Riesling and Gewürztraminer (pronounced geh-VURTZ-tra-MEEN-er) would seem like a monumental task, but with a short primer (and lots of tasting), it's a reasonably achievable, not to mention worthwhile mission.

Advertisement

As their names would imply, both wines hail primarily from Germany, and they are available at a relatively fair price (though you'll find some very pricey Riesling bottles on the market too). Notes of stone fruits and spice can be detected in both wines, and the two can be sweet or dry. With all of these similarities, it's easy to throw up your hands, close your eyes, and pick one eeny, meeny, miny, moe-style and be done with it.

If you're determined to know more (as is likely since you're reading this article), we'll go over each wine carefully. Hopefully, by the end you'll be able to impress the pretentious merchant at your local wine shop — and more importantly, surprise yourself.