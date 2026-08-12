I Tried International Delight's New Apple Butter Coffee Cake And White Chocolate Peppermint Bark Creamers...unfortunately

I hate to admit it, but I love creamer in my coffee. Not even an excusable amount of creamer, either: I like my coffee so rich, creamy, and sugary-sweet that people joke I actually just like a little coffee with my creamer. I'm the reason coffee creamer brands have such increasingly unique flavors, and I admittedly love trying every new release that hits the shelves. That's why, when I saw International Delight released new fall and winter flavors, I headed out to try them right away — because if there's one thing that makes coffee even better, it's the flavors of the coldest months.

The new coffee creamers in question come in the flavors Apple Butter Coffee Cake and White Chocolate Peppermint Bark. Infused with sweet apples and the warming vanilla notes of coffee cake, the Apple Butter Coffee Cake is meant to be iconically fall, like infusing your coffee with a healthy dose of apple cider or an old-school apple crisp. White Chocolate Peppermint Bark, on the other hand, is the bright and minty new flavor meant to represent winter, a sweet and extra-chocolatey take on the season's typical peppermint mocha. In theory, both flavors should be home runs in any coffee. However, as I quickly found out, not everything is as good as it sounds.