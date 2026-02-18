What To Look For When Buying Coffee Creamer In Terms Of Ingredients

When you're looking for coffee creamer in the grocery store, it's easy to get overwhelmed by options. Seasonal flavors are constantly arriving, coffee chains are putting their own blends on the shelves, and tons of creamer bottles are touting reasons why it's the healthiest choice. Taking a look at the ingredients list (and knowing what you should avoid) can help you narrow down your options. It's best to choose coffee creamers that use simple, natural ingredients and don't rely on fillers and additives for flavor.

The first ingredient you'll want to keep an eye out for is partially hydrogenated oil. Also known as trans fats, these once-popular oils have technically been banned in the United States because they have no nutritional value and are associated with cardiovascular health risks, per the FDA). However, if the amount of partially hydrogenated oils per serving is less than half a gram, companies are allowed to round down and leave trans fat out of the product's nutrition facts (via the Cleveland Clinic). If you see any partially hydrogenated oils on the ingredients list, leave the creamer on the shelf.

You'll also want to look out for carrageenan, a seaweed-derived thickener that a 2024 study in the Nutrients journal has linked to cause stomach troubles and inflammation. Artificial sweeteners are another no-go. They're exponentially sweeter than natural sugar and lack the same nutrients, making them an unnecessary substitute in standard coffee creamers. Neither of these will improve the overall flavor of creamer.